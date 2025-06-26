"Bro chose having a curfew over playing in the ACC": Fans troll former Clemson RB Marquise Henderson after transferring to a CUSA school

Clemson transfer running back Marquise Henderson announced on Wednesday that he will sign with Conference USA school Liberty for the 2025 college football season. Henderson was slated to be a true freshman with the Tigers this fall before his dismissal from the team on June 19.
The running back became the first player to be dismissed from the football program since linebacker TJ Dudley in 2023. The university did not disclose the reason behind Henderson's dismissal.
Henderson, who was ranked No. 205 nationally, the No. 10 running back and the No. 4 overall player in South Carolina by 247Sports, was set to form a dynamic duo with fellow freshman Gideon Davidson. He now has to fulfill his college football aspirations with the Flames.
The transfer portal destination of Marquise Henderson has generated a lot of reactions from college football fans. Many fans mock the running back for blowing up the opportunity to play at Clemson for a non-Power Four program. Here's a look at some of the reactions online:
Clemson's running back room after Marquise Henderson's exit
The sudden exit of Marquise Henderson is a major hit for Clemson's running back room. Despite missing spring camp due to a hamstring injury, he was expected to play a crucial role for the Tigers next season after enrolling early at the university in January.
The Tigers are entering the 2025 season off a key loss in the running back room after last season's leading rusher Phil Mafah headed to the NFL. Sophomore Jay Haynes, who was anticipated to lead the room, will also miss the entire 2025 season following his ACL tear in the ACC championship game last season.
This leaves true freshman Gideon Davidson as the top option in the running back position for Clemson heading into next season. The Tigers will also get some help in the running game from Adam Randall, who converted to running back after three seasons as a wide receiver.
Other names in the running back room include redshirt sophomore David Eziomume, redshirt freshman Keith Adams Jr. and redshirt sophomore Jarvis Green.
Clemson averaged 173.4 rushing yards per game last season, but it may not be easy to reach that level next season after the exit of Marquise Henderson.
