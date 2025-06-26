"Bro chose having a curfew over playing in the ACC": Fans troll former Clemson RB Marquise Henderson after transferring to a CUSA school

Clemson transfer running back Marquise Henderson announced on Wednesday that he will sign with Conference USA school Liberty for the 2025 college football season. Henderson was slated to be a true freshman with the Tigers this fall before his dismissal from the team on June 19.

Ad

The running back became the first player to be dismissed from the football program since linebacker TJ Dudley in 2023. The university did not disclose the reason behind Henderson's dismissal.

Henderson, who was ranked No. 205 nationally, the No. 10 running back and the No. 4 overall player in South Carolina by 247Sports, was set to form a dynamic duo with fellow freshman Gideon Davidson. He now has to fulfill his college football aspirations with the Flames.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

The transfer portal destination of Marquise Henderson has generated a lot of reactions from college football fans. Many fans mock the running back for blowing up the opportunity to play at Clemson for a non-Power Four program. Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans piled on Henderson in the comments:

DaKizzler Prescott @dakizzler488117 LINK Getting dismissed from Clemson just to get the inevitable B2A from Oregon is crazy

Ad

Brock🐘 @Crimsontide7775 LINK This dude took a step back

Ad

Roger L Walker @RogerLWalker LINK Is class a requirement at Liberty? That might be a nonstarter for Marquise.

Ad

Buzzard @buzzard94668 LINK He's like “what do you want from me”

Ad

Clemson's running back room after Marquise Henderson's exit

The sudden exit of Marquise Henderson is a major hit for Clemson's running back room. Despite missing spring camp due to a hamstring injury, he was expected to play a crucial role for the Tigers next season after enrolling early at the university in January.

The Tigers are entering the 2025 season off a key loss in the running back room after last season's leading rusher Phil Mafah headed to the NFL. Sophomore Jay Haynes, who was anticipated to lead the room, will also miss the entire 2025 season following his ACL tear in the ACC championship game last season.

Ad

This leaves true freshman Gideon Davidson as the top option in the running back position for Clemson heading into next season. The Tigers will also get some help in the running game from Adam Randall, who converted to running back after three seasons as a wide receiver.

Other names in the running back room include redshirt sophomore David Eziomume, redshirt freshman Keith Adams Jr. and redshirt sophomore Jarvis Green.

Clemson averaged 173.4 rushing yards per game last season, but it may not be easy to reach that level next season after the exit of Marquise Henderson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.