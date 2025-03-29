"Bro was declaring for the other draft": Fans in splits over Dillon Gabriel's viral hoops video amid NFL Draft rumors

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel will be making his transition to the NFL this year. After six seasons at the collegiate level, the quarterback declared for the 2025 NFL draft. However, amidst his draft preparations, he decided to showcase his skills in another sport.

On Friday, Gabriel shared a video on Instagram. In the clip, he showcased his talents in basketball. The quarterback flaunted his dribbling skills and also showed off his accuracy by scoring three-pointers in the clip. He captioned the post:

"Man U like Ginobili."

Fans took to the comments to share their reactions to Gabriel's basketball skills.

"Bro was declaring for the OTHER draft," one fan said.

"That's my guy right there," another fan commented.

Fans react to Dillon Gabriel's viral hoops video (Image via Instagram/@DillonGabriel)

"BALLER. Good luck on the draft brother! Big fan of you and know you will kill it!" one Instagram user said.

"Declare for the NBA draft too," another fan wrote.

Fans react to Dillon Gabriel's viral hoops video (Image via Instagram/@DillonGabriel)

"QB1 and PG1????" one college football fan commented.

"My king can do everything," another fan said.

Fans react to Dillon Gabriel's viral hoops video (Image via Instagram/@DillonGabriel)

Gabriel began his collegiate career with the UCF Knights in 2019. After three seasons, he transferred to play with the Oklahoma Sooners. He tallied a total of 6,828 yards and 55 TDs passing for the Sooners before joining the Oregon Ducks for his final collegiate campaign.

Last season, the quarterback helped Dan Lanning's team to an undefeated Big Ten championship and a spot in the 12-team playoff. The Ducks lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl, which was also a CFP quarterfinal game.

The quarterback recorded 3,857 yards and 30 passing TDs. Gabriel was honored as a First-team All-American, Big Ten Most Valuable Player and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year for his contributions in Oregon.

Dillon Gabriel responds to critics who speak about his height

Dillon Gabriel is one of the shorter quarterbacks in this year's NFL draft. Standing at 5' 11", his height has been a topic of discussion ahead of his professional career. During an interview with Tom Pelissero at the Senior Bowl game last month, Gabriel responded to questions about his height.

"I feel like I just want to find the right fit," Gabriel said. "Someone who doesn't give a rip about that, you know, and just wants a winner, wants a baller. So I think that'll be perfect for me finding the right fit in that way and good alignment so that you know we're not talking about it."

Dillon Gabriel is projected as a late second-day or, third-day pick next month at the NFL draft. At the NFL combine, he received a prospect grade of 6.10, projecting him as a "good backup with the potential to develop into (a) starter." It will be interesting to see if any quarterback-needy team decides to draft him early.

