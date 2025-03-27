"Bro is isolating triceps": Fans go wild at Ohio State OT Josh Simmons' insane bench press

Ohio State OT Josh Simmons left fans bewildered with his insane strength. He participated in the Buckeyes pro day held on March 26 at the Woody Hayes Athletic Centre. A total of 17 players from Ryan Day's team have declared for the 2025 NFL draft.

On Wednesday, the NFL shared a clip of Josh Simmons' pro day bench press on their Instagram. The offensive tackle showed off his arm strength and upper-body power by doing 33 reps of 225 pounds. Other Ohio State players motivated him during his workout.

Fans took to the comments, showcasing their shock and amazement at the Ohio State offensive tackle's strength doing close-grip bench presses.

"Bro is isolating triceps," one fan said.

"Damn. Narrow a** grip too," another fan wrote.

"That s**t looking lioke 135s bro insane," this fan commented.

"Bro that's a close a** grip he easily could have had more if he went with a regular grip", another fan said.

"Blaziken strength," this fan wrote.

"oh yeaa he hit ts," another fan commented.

Apart from lifting weights, the Ohio State OT took part in light workouts on the field. He did a few drills in the presence of NFL scouts while taking care not to re-aggravate his patellar tendon tear from last year.

Simmons spent two seasons with San Diego State before transferring to the Buckeyes in 2023. Last season, before his injury, the OT played in six games.

Josh Simmons revealed true feelings about transferring to Ohio State

Former Buckeyes OL coach Justin Frye had an important role to play in Josh Simmons' acquisition. During the NFL combine, Simmons talked about his experience transferring from San Diego State based on Frye's promise to develop him into an NFL talent.

The OT said that it was like a 'gamble', but he was satisfied with the outcome after spending two seasons with the team.

"I'm very glad. I think it was like a gamble a little bit, just because you go off 17 penalties, really rough around the edges guy. Then you go to Ohio State, put my trust in Coach Frye, and he did the damn thing. He turned me into a monster....He told me step by step plan of what he was going to do for me. And (transferring to Ohio State) was a no-brainer."

Justin Frye left to become the offensive coordinator of the Arizona Cardinals after the 2024 season. On the other hand, Josh Simmons is projected to be a first-round pick next month. It will be interesting to see if he somehow gets reunited with his former coach through the draft.

