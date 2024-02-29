"Bro needs a new job if he believes this": Florida DL Cam'Ron Jackson gets roasted by CFB fans for bold Gators' CFP prediction 

Cam’Ron Jackson reckons Florida have the chance to make the 12-team College Football Playoff in 2024.

The expanded participation in the postseason tournament will bring a couple of debutants, and the defensive lineman believes that the Gators will be one of them.

“I feel like we have a chance to be in the playoffs this year and make it to the national championship,” Cam’Ron Jackson said on ‘A Peek Inside Florida Gators Football with Ali Peek.’

Jackson's statement has elicited reactions from college football fans. Many believe it's farfetched for the team, considering their schedule for next season and that they haven't improved much compared to last season.

Let's take a look at some of the reactions online, with one tweeting:

"Bro needs a new job if he believes this"

Can Florida make the playoffs in 2024?

The Gators have been a struggling program since the last season of Dan Mullen. The hiring of Billy Napier hasn't changed the fortunes of the program in the landscape. The Swamp used to be an arena where the best football is played, but that is no longer the case.

The Gators haven't recorded a winning season in three years and missed out on a bowl game in the previous season. The program is fast losing its reputation in college football as it continues to be dominated by the strong teams that have risen in the SEC.

Securing a spot in the College Football Playoff will be a far-fetched dream for the Gators next season, especially considering their schedule. Nonetheless, Jackson reckons they can do the impossible in the upcoming 2024 college football season.

The Gators' schedule in 2024

Florida has a pretty tough schedule in 2024. The Gators have to face a couple of strong teams in both their conference and non-conference games.

In a season where Billy Napier will look to seek redemption, the Gators play in-state rival Miami, UCF and Florida State in non-conference matchups. Meanwhile, their conference schedule has the likes of Georgia, Texas, Ole Miss, LSU and Tennessee.

Cam’Ron Jackson's prediction appears quite improbable, but achieving such a feat will be delightful to the program's fans. Considering the look of things, securing a winning season for the first time in four years will be marked a success for the program in 2024.