Brock Bowers Heisman Trophy odds after Week 12 of college football

Brock Bowers had another big game to continue his strong season for the No.1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs as he caught seven passes for 60 receiving yards and one touchdown. Bowers has helped the Bulldogs get off to an undefeated 11-0 start that includes four wins over ranked opponents.

Despite missing two games, he has 51 receptions for 661 yards and six touchdowns. Bowers has added 28 rushing yards and one touchdown on six carries. Take a look at his odds to win the Heisman Trophy.

Brock Bowers: Heisman Trophy odds

Before his injury, Brock Bowers was considered among the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy. As of Week 13, his odds of winning the coveted award are listed at +50000, positioning him as a considerable long shot with the 12th-best odds in the competition.

The Heisman Trophy favorite, according to current odds, is LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels, with -140 odds. Following closely are Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix and Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with +200 and +600 odds, respectively.

Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck and Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. both have +5000 odds to win the Heisman followed by Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe with +15000 odds.

Bringing up the rear are several contenders with +25000 odds, including Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord, Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Blake Corum, Tigers wide receiver Malik Nabers, and Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon II.

How has Brock Bowers performed in his collegiate career?

Brock Bowers joined the Georgia Bulldogs as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He broke out as a true freshman, catching 56 passes for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns. Bowers added four carries for 56 yards and one touchdown. He was named a second-team All-American, first-team All-SEC, and the 'SEC Freshman of the Year while helping the Bulldogs win the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Bowers finished with 63 receptions, 942 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last season, while adding nine carries for 109 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He was named a first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC, while also winning the John Mackey Award as the nation's best tight end.

The Bulldogs have had just two Heisman Trophy winners in program history. Meanwhile, there have also been just two tight ends to ever win the prestigious award.