Brock Bowers injury update: What happened to the Georgia TE?

From the look of things, it seems that Georgia tight end Brock Bowers has suffered an ankle injury during the Week 7 game against Vanderbilt. The Napa, California native has been the Bulldogs' best offensive power this season as they maintain a brilliant form.

Bowers landed uncomfortably while executing an end-around run play against the Commodores on Saturday afternoon. Following the play, he was observed limping on the field before receiving the required medical attention in the injury tent while fans anticipated what could have happened to him.

In a massive disappointment for Kirby Smart and his team, the tight end was subsequently assisted to the locker room for further evaluation of the injury, which is obviously a bad signal.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart spoke to CBS at halftime and said that Bowers had "ankle sprain." He added that the tight end will undergo an x-ray on his foot.

Brock Bowers injury update

"He's got a little bit of an ankle sprain on the bottom part of his foot, but he thinks he'll be fine. We're gonna go X-ray it and check it out," Smart said.

At this point, it's unclear when or if he will be able to return to the game in Nashville, Tennessee.

Brock Bowers exited the last game due to an injury

Brock Bowers left the last game against Kentucky the same way and entered the injury tent for Georgia. The star TE was seen limping during the second quarter of Georgia's possession shortly after nearly making another touchdown reception from quarterback Carson Beck.

Fortunately, Brock Bowers exited the injury tent without any apparent issues. He quickly returned to the game with his left leg taped and continued to deliver a stellar performance. Bowers achieved over 100 receiving yards for the third consecutive game, further showcasing his importance in the team.

His fate in this game remains unknown, considering the fact that this appears to look more serious than that of the Kentucky game. Bowers' frustration after he went down on the field has suggested this could be a serious one, but we await the evaluation of the medical team.

Prior to the Vanderbilt game, Bowers had recorded 37 receptions for 545 yards and four touchdowns for the Bulldogs. A long-term injury will definitely be a setback for Georgia as they aim to secure the third consecutive national championship this season.

The Georgia Bulldogs were leading 24-7 against the Vanderbilt Commodores at the start of the third quarter.