"Broke boyz stay broke" "Can’t blame him": Fans react as Mike Norvell's Florida State loses major 4-star commit from the Class of 2026

Four-star running back Amari Thomas decommitted from Florida State's 2026 class on Friday. The Florida native from Marianna High School had initially committed to Mike Norvell's Seminoles in January.FSU had been one of the earliest programs to pursue the 5-foot-10, 178-pound back. Norvell and running backs coach David Johnson built a strong relationship with Thomas, which played a major role in his initial commitment, making him the first running back in FSU's 2026 class.With Thomas now backing off his pledge, FSU currently has no running backs committed in that class. The 2026 class still includes 14 commits and is ranked No. 21 nationally, but this marks the fifth decommitment for the class. The 2025 class also saw 11 prospects decommit.Following Thomas' decision, fans took to social media to criticize FSU's recent recruiting woes.&quot;Broke boyz stay broke,&quot; one fan said.&quot;he saw that qb try to take back that “trash talk” and knew he didn’t wanna play there, can’t blame him,&quot; another fan said.&quot;And so it begins,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Not news to me—Saw this coming months ago folks—LOVE TO SEE FSU FAIL!!!!!!!!&quot; one fan said.As a junior in the 2024 season, Thomas had 1,880 yards rushing, scoring 34 touchdowns and having a 12.3 yards per carry average. Losing such a player is FSU's loss, but some fans offered perspective on the unpredictable nature of recruiting.&quot;This is why you don’t take recruits seriously until they suit up. Too much flip flopping now,&quot; a fan said.&quot;I kind of feel bad for them at this point,&quot; another fan said.Florida State is now shifting its focus toward five-star running back Derrek Cooper, who has the Seminoles in his top five alongside Texas, Georgia, Miami and Ohio State.What's next for Amari Thomas following his Florida State decommitment?Amari Thomas told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett that he's now considering South Carolina, Georgia Tech, UCF and Florida following his decommitment from Florida State. He is scheduled to announce his new commitment on August 9.Despite his commitment to Florida State, Thomas officially visited South Carolina in May. So out of all these schools, the Gamecocks have the best edge in Thomas' recruitment with a 74.5% chance of securing his commitment, according to On3.South Carolina is fresh off securing the commitment of four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth, who chose the Gamecocks over Auburn. Shane Beamer has 13 committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 17 in the nation.