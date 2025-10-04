  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Brother out here doing more PR than entire Vandy media team": Fans troll Diego Pavia's brother Javier vibing in front row at GameDay

"Brother out here doing more PR than entire Vandy media team": Fans troll Diego Pavia's brother Javier vibing in front row at GameDay

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Oct 04, 2025 18:04 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn

Diego Pavia's brother, Javier, is his brother's biggest supporter as the quarterback is set to lead Vanderbilt against Alabama on Saturday. In a short clip that has since gone viral online, he was spotted in the front row at College GameDay.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He also carried a sign reading “Pavia 4 Heisman,” prompting reactions from several fans. Mohammad Saleem Raza wrote:

“Brother out here doing more PR than the entire Vanderbilt media team 😭📣”

TennNorsemen also wrote:

“He will probably get arrested before the game.”
Ad

Braxton commented:

“If they win this game, Pavia should be in everyone's Heisman list.”
Ad

Matthew Whatley also commented:

“Hope they can keep themselves from getting arrested today.”

Midrats Chow Hound wrote:

“I think there’s an age cap to the Heisman, and unfortunately for Diego, it’s 30 and under.”

Angie commented:

“I hope so! Got him at +15000 odds to win!!!🏆”

Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores are on a mission to beat the Alabama Crimson Tide for the second time in as many meetings. With the New Mexico native under center, the Commodores inflicted a 40-35 defeat on the Tide last season.

Ad

Pavia completed 16 of 20 throws for 252 yards and two touchdowns to win the game for the Commodores. The quarterback has been in excellent form this season, leading his team to a flawless record after five games. In the process, he has averaged 250 passing yards and three touchdowns per game.

Diego Pavia's eligibility drama

Diego Pavia has risen through the ranks to end up at Vanderbilt. The 24-year-old started his college career in 2020 at New Mexico Institute, a junior college he led to a national championship in 2021.

Ad

He transferred to New Mexico State in 2022, spending two seasons before transferring to Vanderbilt ahead of the 2024 season. His eligibility to play this season has been a subject of controversy, being at the center of an ongoing legal battle.

The crux of the controversy is the applicability of the NCAA's eligibility rules for junior college transfers. Diego Pavia's position is that junior college years should not hinder D1 eligibility.

The quarterback is playing under a waiver granted by the NCAA after he won a preliminary injunction. On Wednesday, a federal appeal panel also sided with him against the NCAA.

Pavia has since been getting hyped as a contender for the Heisman Trophy. Saturday's game will present a great chance for him to make his case for the honor.

About the author
Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Twitter icon

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Know More
Edited by Kayode Akinwumi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications