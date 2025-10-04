"Brother out here doing more PR than entire Vandy media team": Fans troll Diego Pavia's brother Javier vibing in front row at GameDay

Diego Pavia's brother, Javier, is his brother's biggest supporter as the quarterback is set to lead Vanderbilt against Alabama on Saturday. In a short clip that has since gone viral online, he was spotted in the front row at College GameDay.He also carried a sign reading “Pavia 4 Heisman,” prompting reactions from several fans. Mohammad Saleem Raza wrote:“Brother out here doing more PR than the entire Vanderbilt media team 😭📣”TennNorsemen also wrote:“He will probably get arrested before the game.”TennNorsemen @NordicVolLINK@On3sports @joey_dwy He will probably get arrested before the gameBraxton commented:“If they win this game, Pavia should be in everyone's Heisman list.”𝑩𝒓𝒂𝒙𝒕𝒐𝒏 @braxtonproperLINK@On3sports @joey_dwy If they win this game, Pavia should be in everyone's Heisman list.Matthew Whatley also commented:“Hope they can keep themselves from getting arrested today.”Midrats Chow Hound wrote:“I think there’s an age cap to the Heisman, and unfortunately for Diego, it’s 30 and under.”Angie commented:“I hope so! Got him at +15000 odds to win!!!🏆”Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores are on a mission to beat the Alabama Crimson Tide for the second time in as many meetings. With the New Mexico native under center, the Commodores inflicted a 40-35 defeat on the Tide last season.Pavia completed 16 of 20 throws for 252 yards and two touchdowns to win the game for the Commodores. The quarterback has been in excellent form this season, leading his team to a flawless record after five games. In the process, he has averaged 250 passing yards and three touchdowns per game.Diego Pavia's eligibility dramaDiego Pavia has risen through the ranks to end up at Vanderbilt. The 24-year-old started his college career in 2020 at New Mexico Institute, a junior college he led to a national championship in 2021.He transferred to New Mexico State in 2022, spending two seasons before transferring to Vanderbilt ahead of the 2024 season. His eligibility to play this season has been a subject of controversy, being at the center of an ongoing legal battle.The crux of the controversy is the applicability of the NCAA's eligibility rules for junior college transfers. Diego Pavia's position is that junior college years should not hinder D1 eligibility.The quarterback is playing under a waiver granted by the NCAA after he won a preliminary injunction. On Wednesday, a federal appeal panel also sided with him against the NCAA.Pavia has since been getting hyped as a contender for the Heisman Trophy. Saturday's game will present a great chance for him to make his case for the honor.