Browns owner Jimmy Haslam reported to have “private dinner” with Deion Sanders as Shedeur Sanders’ draft fate hangs in the balance

The Cleveland Browns have the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and reportedly have serious interest in the Colorado Buffaloes' quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

With the Tennessee Titans likely to select Cam Ward first overall, the Browns will have multiple options at second overall. One option could be selecting Sanders to be their franchise quarterback. Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Browns are set to have a dinner with him and Deion Sanders, ESPN's Tony Grossi reported.

"The contingent that is here will move on to Boulder, Colorado, for a Thursday visit with the families of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter," Grossi said.

"There will be no physical workout of these players, I'm told, because they will hold their Colorado Pro Day on Friday ... Jimmy Haslam is looking forward to meeting Deion Sanders for the first time and he will get that opportunity in a private dinner on Thursday night."

With Haslam flying to Colorado to meet with Sanders' and Hunter's family, it does seem likely that one of them would be the second overall pick by the Browns.

However, according to the odds, Abdul Carter is a -250 favorite to be the second overall pick, which implies a 71.4% chance.

Cleveland Browns coach praises Shedeur Sanders

Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski spoke highly of Shedeur Sanders. The Browns need a quarterback and Stefanski believes the Colorado Buffaloes QB has all the talent to succeed in the NFL.

"He’s an extremely talented football player,” Stefanski said at the Owner's meetings, via Cleveland.com. “Again, getting to know the kid, you watch the tape and I think the important part as an evaluator is you want to talk to the player about plays, how he plays, and I think he sees the game really, really well, has been raised the right way.

"I think they’ve done an outstanding job bringing him along in terms of understanding football. But he’s a very, very talented young man, but off the field, that’s where I’m probably most impressed.”

Sanders went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He helped lead the Buffaloes to a bowl game after the program had just 1-win in the season prior to him getting there.

