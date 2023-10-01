Bru McCoy injury: What happened to the Tennessee WR during his Week 5 matchup against South Carolina

Senior wide receiver for the Tennessee Volunteers Bru McCoy suffered an apparent ankle injury in the second quarter of the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. McCoy made a 17-yard reception when his leg bent awkwardly under the pressure of the tackle.

Trainers immediately rushed onto the field before placing him on a cart and transferring him to a local hospital. It's reported that his family also was with him to go to the hospital.

At half-time, Volunteers coach Josh Heupel did not have any update and discussed how much it stinks for a great kid to go through that.

"Obviously, doesn't look good. I hate it for the kid. Not a better kid, not a tougher kid in the country." H/t Sports Illustrated

Below is the video of the injury but warning, the injury is a bit gruesome to watch.

We wish a speedy recovery for Bru McCoy.

What is the reaction on social media to Bru McCoy's injury?

While many people on social media are speculating the severity of Bru McCoy's injury, there has been no official diagnosis as of this writing.

People on social media have flooded their timelines with prayers for McCoy.

It's likely that his senior season is officially over with the devastating injury. If so, he finishes with 17 receptions for 227 yards (13.4 yards per catch) with a receiving touchdown for this season. He had a pair of catches for 21 yards before the gruesome injury took him out.

This was his second season with the Tennessee Volunteers after transferring from the USC Trojans following the 2020 season. Last season, he had 52 catches for 667 yards (12.8 yards per reception) and four touchdowns.

Coming into the season, McCoy was projected to be an early Day 3 pick in the NFL draft, so hopefully he can recover and continue his career.