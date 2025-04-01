"Bruh has more mass": Fans go wild at fake Travis Hunter taking internet by storm in latest viral clip

The internet has found its latest sports doppelganger and fans can’t get enough of it. On Monday, a clip from NFL insider Dov Kleiman, which showed a doppelganger of Travis Hunter, went viral with over 1.7 million views. The video was originally shared by @ttpmarquise and reposted by Kleiman on X.

Hunter's doppelganger was at the gym, confidently telling a fan that he was "about to be in the NFL and whatnot." What's even more striking is that he also nailed Hunter's Heisman pose.

"No way: Fake Travis Hunter was spotted in a gym interacting with a fan telling him he's getting ready for the NFL. He even did the Heisman pose," Kleiman tweeted.

Social media had a field day with the clip, with fans roasting, hyping and giving serious respect to the "fake Travis Hunter."

"Bruh has more mass lol," a fan wrote.

Others chimed in with their takes:

"He about as accurate as Travis Hunter as you are with your reporting, Dov," another fan wrote.

"He prolly smashing Travis’s girl too 🤣🤣 Respect tho. Dude looks like he works just as hard in the gym lol," a fan commented.

"Looks like Travis but sounds like Shedeur," one fan said.

"Can't blame him for trying!" another fan said.

Reactions continued to pour with each one sounding more hilarious than the other.

"Respect tho. Dude looks like he works just as hard in the gym lol 😂" another fan wrote.

Jaguars coach ready to allow Travis Hunter play two-way

Reigning Heisman winner Travis Hunter is one of the most intriguing players entering the 2025 NFL draft. He has established himself as an elite receiver and also a shut-down corner, putting teams into doubt on where he best fits, especially those who are picking inside the top five.

Hunter has already made his feelings clear that he wants to continue playing two-way in the NFL. However, no team would like to risk its first-round pick to injuries more than it has to. Playing two-way may seem good but the more snaps he plays, the greater the chances of a devastating injury.

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Liam Coen made his feelings known on how he would potentially use Hunter if he were on his team.

“I think you have to be fluid as an organization,” Coen said on Tuesday, via Yahoo Sports. "Because of his diversity, what he can do, the amount of snaps he plays.

"He's going to play both sides of the ball and that has to be an organizational buy-in from the coaches, the strength staff, the athletic training, sports performance, everybody has to be involved, as well as the coaches."

The Jaguars pick fifth overall in the 2025 draft. However, it remains to be seen if Hunter will still be available when their turn comes up. If they are interested in his two-way abilities, they might need to trade up to secure him.

