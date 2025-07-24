"Bryce Underwood is entering the portal", "Texas is done" - CFB fans go wild as Donald Trump signs NIL overhaul executive order

US President Donald Trump signed an NIL overhaul executive order on Thursday, prohibiting “third-party, pay-for-play” payments to college athletes. The move was made to curb “bidding wars” that have occurred in college sports in recent years.

When fans caught wind of Trump's latest NIL overhaul executive order, they had some wild reactions.

"Bryce Underwood is entering the portal as we speak," one tweeted.

Woody @woodyVSworld LINK Bryce Underwood is entering the portal as we speak

"Lol Texas is done for!" another added.

"HAHAHA TEXAS BACK TO IRRELEVANCE LIKE PRE-NIL," a third commented.

Some others also took a few digs at power programs, while others suggested that the move could improve college sports.

"Glad to see alabama wont be able to cheat anymore," one wrote.

"Deport Kirby IMO," another commented.

"Finally someone doing something to fix this," a user tweeted.

According to reports from On3, Steve Sarkisian's Texas was the biggest spender this season. The Longhorns were followed by Texas Tech, Ohio State and Oregon, while Texas A&M and Miami tied for fifth on the list.

Donald Trump's NIL overhaul order could establish NIL standards in college sports

US President Donald Trump - Source: Getty

According to reports, Donald Trump's newest NIL executive order will establish a national standard for the NCAA and NIL. The order, which is a fact sheet announced by the White House, aims to clarify that athletes are amateurs and not employees and is titled “Save College Sports.”

Trump's latest executive order comes a month after the House v. NCAA settlement was approved. The settlement allowed the NCAA to share revenue directly with athletes and pay nearly $2.8 billion in back pay over the next 10 years.

In the past few years, several college athletes have entered the transfer portal to earn better NIL deals, potentially. It's unclear how Trump's proposed order will be enforced or how the mechanisms will ensure revenue sharing is more equitable between men’s, women’s, and nonrevenue-generating sports.

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

