Bryce Underwood gets a massive prediction from CFB analyst

On3's JD Pickell suggests that Michigan's Bryce Underwood could surprise this upcoming season. According to him, the Big Ten is going through a transitional period, and several schools are set to go with new and untested quarterbacks. Underwood could have the chance to sneak into the All-Big Ten conversation.

Ad

"There's a lot of potential, but there's also a lot of unknowns across this conference," Pickell said. "You see where I'm going with this? So to me, the door is wide open for a team like Michigan, for a guy like Bryce Underwood, to hit the ground running the second you're under Sherrone Moore on a new offense, with a portal class, with the traits that make Michigan, Michigan, to really make some noise here in 2025.

Ad

Trending

"So I don't think it's while to assume that Bryce Underwood could be on that All-Conference conversation"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Underwood, a 17-year-old five-star recruit from Michigan, enrolled with the Wolverines in late January. According to 247 Sports, Underwood is the top recruit in the nation for the Class of 2025.

Despite this, putting a true freshman in the All-Big Ten conversation is setting very high expectations.

Sherrone Moore on what it means to land Bryce Underwood at Michigan

According to Sherrone Moore, landing Byrce Underwood is a huge momentum booster for the Wolverines. After the signing, Moore said:

Ad

“I mean, anytime you get the number one player, not only in your state, but the country, I think that's a huge thing for the program, a huge thing for us momentum-wise.

"But an unbelievable kid, first of all, like an unbelievable kid, he loves his teammates, he works hard. First question he asked me when we were in my office is like, 'Hey coach, how long is the indoor open' I'm like, 'As long as you want'."

Moore praised Underwood's work ethic, highlighting his desire to improve himself and to work on himself as long as possible. Underwood is expected to help Michigan address the issues that they have had at quarterback since the departure of J.J. McCarthy in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback