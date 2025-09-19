Bryce Underwood minces no words while revealing his true feelings for Michigan vs Ohio State iconic rivalry in 2025

The Michigan vs Ohio State rivalry is one of the most intriguing games in the history of college football. Over the last four years it has been the Wolverines that have come up victorious and teased the Ohio State fans despite having won the national championship in the 2024 season. This year, Michigan's young QB Bryce Underwood aspires to go down a similar path and win the game for his university.

Ad

The love for the rivalry didn't blossom overnight but was a dream that kept on growing while Underwood played for a little league football team. Underwood says nothing is more gratifying than throwing the ball for his home state, that too as a starting quarterback during the historic rivalry.

The 17-year-old passer was speaking to J.D. PicKell on The Hard Count, where he shared his true feelings about The Game and how he wishes to approach the game.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I just knew it was the biggest rivalry in sports history,” Underwood said on the show on Thursday.

“It still is to this day, of course. So, just knowing my home state is willing to fight and defend and do anything that’s possible to not only beat Ohio State but be the best we can possibly be.

Ad

Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

“It’s just life-changing for me, honestly, to see growing up because I played for a little league football team. That was the Motor City Marines. So, it showed like that’s how you do it, I guess,” he added.

Ad

According to college football insider Dan Wetzel, the preparations at Ohio State are on another level. Even after winning the national championship, Ryan Day is not satisfied. The four-game losing streak still stings and they want to flip the narratives.

Bryce Underwood had a stellar start to his 2025 season

After star QB J.J. McCarthy’s exit, Underwood seems to be a legitimate candidate to fill his shoes and bring Michigan back to its winning ways. Sherrone Moore made a bold choice by naming him as the starting quarterback for the Week 1 bout against New Mexico. Underwood managed to finish the game with a 34-17 win.

Ad

Although he stumbled against Brent Venables’ Oklahoma defense, the Wolverines bounced back with a commanding win against Central Michigan in Week 3.

If Underwood managed to sustain the streak and showcase this dual-threat ability, he would end up being a legitimate Heisman contender. As the season progresses, the schedule gets tougher for the Michigan Wolverines.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More