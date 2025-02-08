Bryce Underwood reveals three main "big factors" for picking Michigan over LSU

Bryce Underwood sent shockwaves around the college football scene when he flipped his commitment from LSU to Michigan. The consensus No. 1 recruit in the nation flipped his commitment on Nov. 21.

In an interview with the Big Ten Network on Wednesday, Underwood gave three primary reasons for choosing the Michigan Wolverines over the LSU Tigers. He said:

"Honestly, the legacy that comes with (attending and playing for Michigan), the resources. Also, the great education that I will have. That's one of the big factors that came with this decision that I made." (0:50)

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

These reasons aren't far-fetched considering the University of Michigan's historical significance. The Michigan Wolverines have produced elite quarterbacks for decades, including Jim Harbaugh, Tom Brady and most recently, J. J. McCarthy.

A certain legacy comes with being the starting quarterback for the Wolverines, and it doesn't get bigger than playing for Brady's alma mater. Furthermore, Underwood has a great relationship with Brady, with the future Hall of Famer mentoring the highly rated prospect.

Another reason cited for Underwood joining the Wolverines is their resources. It's no secret that the University of Michigan has numerous wealthy alumni and individuals ready to fund its high-level sporting programs.

The Wolverines have been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the NIL boom, and a highly sought-after prospect like Underwood would surely be eager to utilize such a wealth of resources.

Last but not least is the elite education offered at the University of Michigan. According to U.S. News & World Report, the University of Michigan is the No. 3 public university in the country for undergraduate education. The institution has maintained this top-three ranking since 2019. Furthermore, Michigan ranks 21st among all public and private institutions.

Expand Tweet

Will Bryce Underwood start in 2025?

Bryce Underwood will face immense competition to start in his freshman season with the Michigan Wolverines. He's up against sophomore quarterback Jadyn Davis and senior QB Mikey Keene.

Davis is fresh off his first season with the Wolverines. The Providence Day School, Charlotte, North Carolina product was a backup to Davis Warren and Alex Orji in the 2024/25 season. He will look to get more reps in Year 2.

Keene is the most experienced of the trio. He's a four-year college football veteran. Keene started his college football career with the UCF Knights, where he played 15 games. He then took his talents to Fresno State, where he played in 23 games and earned the offensive MVP Award for the 2023 New Mexico Bowl.

Keene transferred to the Wolverines before the 2025/26 season and will be excited about his chances of starting for one of the biggest programs in college football.

Bryce Underwood will face competition from Davis and Keene to achieve the rare feat of being a true freshman starter on a collegiate football powerhouse program.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.