Bryce Underwood's GF Day'iana amazed by new College Football 26 cover makes special request via IG story

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood continues to stay relevant even during the offseason. After his much-talked-about flip from LSU to Michigan in November, the quarterback has made big strides to showcase his potential.
On Sunday, his girlfriend Day'iana shared an Instagram story reacting to a viral fan-made “College Football 26” cover. The custom PS5 cover art shows Underwood wearing the iconic No. 19 jersey, set against a fireworks-lit backdrop with fans and teammates celebrating.
Day'iana made a request through IG Story, reading:
“i need wtv (whatever) edition this is idk ”
She tagged several Michigan fan accounts and the designer behind the viral image, @ja_designs.
Which players actually made the cover of College Football 2026?
Earlier in May, EA Sports officially unveiled College Football 26 covers and, for the first time, it will feature two wide receivers: Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith and Alabama phenom Ryan Williams.
Despite being a freshman, Smith led Ohio State's national championship run. He hauled in 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns.
“Being on the cover of EA Sports College Football 26 is a tremendous privilege, and I’m proud to represent Ohio State alongside Coach Day while carrying the Buckeye legacy forward, celebrating the passion of our fans and the tradition of this incredible program,” Smith said in a statement.
EA Sports College Football 26 will roll out on July 10.
Bryce Underwood could feature on the cover of CFB 27 edition after latest news from Michigan camp
Bryce Underwood was the best quarterback in his class, so all he needs is an opportunity to unleash himself on the football field. For that opportunity, he'll need to grab the QB1 spot with Michigan, which is also coveted by Fresno State transfer QB Mikey Kenne.
Speaking to reporters, receivers coach Ron Bellamy might have already indicated who the starting quarterback will be.
"He's unique," Bellamy said of Underwood. "Big kid, strong arm, accurate, super cerebral, super smart kid. I know we've had a lot of great quarterbacks at Michigan. I don't think it's fair to Bryce to say who to compare him to now because he hasn't taken a snap yet. Obviously, there's a lot of great things that he's done thus far.
"In the short term, you can see it. You can definitely see it. But like I said, I'm most impressed with his leadership and he way he comes out there ready to go every day. For a young kid, that's pretty impressive."
Ron Bellamy’s remarks suggest Sherrone Moore may have already chosen Bryce Underwood as Michigan’s 2025 starting quarterback.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change