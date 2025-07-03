"Bryce Underwood wants to play with a playmaker": Five-star WR opens up on interest from Sherrone Moore's Michigan amid FSU, Oregon links

Michigan secured the nation’s top recruit for the 2025 class, five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, who is expected to start as a true freshman in the upcoming season. Underwood has the tools to become one of the premier quarterbacks in college football, and he is also focused on surrounding himself with top-tier offensive talent.

During an official visit from June 20-22, Underwood acted as the player host for five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell. New Michigan offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey also made a strong pitch to Russell during the visit.

"I’m a playmaker, and they need playmakers," Russell told On3 about Lindsey's pitch. "Bryce Underwood wants to play with a playmaker."

Russell shared more about his time with Underwood, saying (via On3):

“I had a nice time with Bryce Underwood. He can throw it so I felt like it was a good fit. The life after football was a big thing with my official visit. Other than that, just the guys being around, great people around the building.”

Russell attends Northwestern High School in Opa Locka, Florida. He is the No. 4 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 32 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He is also interested in playing basketball in college, and Michigan basketball coach Dusty May joined the recruitment efforts during Russell’s visit to Ann Arbor in June.

What is Michigan's standing in Calvin Russell’s recruitment?

Calvin Russell plans to announce his college decision at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday via Instagram, doing so right in the midst of a five-hour birthday party in Miami.

He discussed his plans with On3’s Steve Wiltfong, saying:

“I have an idea but it’s not really set in stone. (My top schools are) Michigan, Oregon, LSU, Florida State, Miami, schools like that.”

While he visited all his top choices, Sherrone Moore's Michigan secured the final visit, which gave them a notable advantage. Following that visit, the Wolverines began to pick up crystal ball predictions, including one from Rivals.

