Bryce West, Brandon Inniss and more react as Ohio State standout Carnell Tate flexes flashy car collection

Carnell Tate committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes in June 2022. In two seasons, he has recorded 997 yards and five touchdowns receiving. Last season, Tate saw time in all 13 games and tallied a total of 733 yards and four TDs receiving.

Amid his offseason preparations for the third season, the wide receiver showed his luxurious car collection on Saturday through a post on Instagram. In the photos, the wide receiver wore a black tank top with black shorts. He accompanied the fit with a pair of glasses and a cap.

In the comments, his Ohio State teammates reacted to the wide receiver's car collection. Brandon Inniss reacted with a black heart emoji. Sophomore cornerback Bryce West wrote 'trim.' Former Ohio State star Emeka Egbuka commented:

"Tater."

Here are some of the comments by Ohio State players on Carnell Tate's post:

Comments on Tate's post

Last season, Tate helped the Ohio State Buckeyes win their first national championship under coach Ryan Day. In February, the rumor mill was churning about the wide receiver looking to potentially transfer from Columbus.

However, Tate reportedly shut down these rumors, expressing his desire to continue playing for the Buckeyes.

"Two quick notes from talking with Carnell Tate: -He's excited for Brian Hartline to take over the offense - He doesn't know where the idea he was leaving started... 'I bleed Ohio State' It feels like Tate is one of the most underrated receivers going into next season," 10TV's Adam King tweeted.

ESPN dubs Carnell Tate as one of the biggest sleeper players of 2025

With Emeka Egbuka going to the Bucs in the first round of this year's NFL draft, Carnell Tate is expected to take on more responsibility on the WR depth chart. According to ESPN, the Ohio State star is one of the biggest sleepers of the upcoming season.

According to the article, Tate did not get his time to shine because of Egbuka and true freshman Jeremiah Smith, who solidified himself as one of the best Ohio State WRs after recording 1,315 yards and 15 TDs receiving.

Despite this, Tate saw time in every game. He is projected to go on break the 733 receiving yards he tallied in 2024 and emerge as a key contributor in Ryan Day's offense.

The Buckeyes begin their 2025 campaign with a showdown against the Texas Longhorns. It is scheduled to be played on August 30th and will kick off at noon ET.

