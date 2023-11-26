Bryson Barnes injury: What happened to Utah starting QB?

The Utah Utes are taking on the Colorado Buffaloes in the final game of their 2023 regular season and they are without starting QB Bryson Barnes. This has given a chance to the Utes to test the depth of their QB room. They have come into the game with Luke Bottari as their starter against Deion Sanders' boys.

But why isn't Barnes playing the Week 13 matchup that is underway on Saturday? What happened to him and when will he return for his team? Here is what we know about the injury to Bryson Barnes as the Utes-Buffaloes battle raged on.

Bryson Barnes injury

Bryson Barnes is out of the clash against the Colorado Buffaloes due to an undisclosed injury. Fans would hope that it isn't something really serious and that he returns to the field in the Bowl game down the road.

Barnes has thrown for 1,517 passing yards in eight appearances this season. He threw 12 passing touchdowns but had a bit of a turnover problem with nine picks. He topped his passing game with 267 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. But it isn't the first time he has dealt with an injury this year.

Barnes had to visit the hospital due to an injury earlier this season during the clash with the Oregon State Beavers. The Utes are already without their original starting QB, Cameron Rising, due to a knee injury that sidelined him for the season. So it is really thin pickings for them at the moment.

Bryson Barnes' return date is yet to be confirmed

The return date for Bryson Barnes cannot be speculated about at the moment. There have been no details from the Utes as of now but head coach Kyle Whittingham might provide the answers during his post-game press conference after the Buffaloes clash. Till then, fans will have to wait with baited breath.

The Utes are 7-4 overall entering gameweek 13 and look to end the regular season on a high with a win over struggling Colorado. The Buffaloes have won a single game since their Week 6 win. The Utes are already Bowl-eligible, while Colorado is out of contention with just four wins coming into the game.