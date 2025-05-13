Buckeyes standout Jeremiah Smith signs a deal with $400M worth Hollywood star’s Auto Group

Following his stellar freshman year, where he led the Ohio State Buckeyes to the national championship, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is making waves off the field.

On Monday, he announced a new endorsement deal with the Mark Wahlberg Auto Group, founded by Hollywood A-lister and entrepreneur Mark Wahlberg. The agreement marks another high-profile Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partnership for the rising football phenom.

In an Instagram post shared, Smith posed in front of a sleek black Mercedes-Benz inside one of the Auto Group’s Ohio locations, proudly wearing a Mark Wahlberg Auto Group hoodie.

“Glad to be joining the Mark Wahlberg Auto Group,” the caption read.

The Mark Wahlberg Auto Group has several dealerships across Ohio and Indiana and is part of the ever-expanding business empire of Wahlberg, whose net worth is estimated to be around $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The actor is known for his blockbuster films and successful business ventures in different sectors. Wahlberg's first foray into the automobile industry came after he launched his first dealership in Columbus in 2018.

According to On3, Smith's NIL portfolio is valued at $4 million. He has deals in place with The Foundation, The 1870 Society, Ricart Automotive, Battle Sports, Lululemon, Nintendo and Red Bull.

Jeremiah Smith stands tall among all non-QBs contending for the Heisman Trophy next season

Jeremiah Smith was the highest-rated wide receiver in high school recruiting history. He lived up to the expectations, helping Ryan Day's Buckeyes to win their first championship since 2014.

Over the season, Smith caught 76 passes for 1,315 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. He swept all eligible freshman honors, including the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Big Ten Receiver of the Year and First-team All-American.

As he heads into his sophomore season, expectations are sky high for Smith. In the latest odds, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and Texas quarterback Arch Manning lead with +800. Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik comes in third at +900.

Jeremiah Smith is the first non-QB coming in the Heisman odds list with +1200. His signal-caller at Ohio State trails him in the fifth position with +1300 odds. Smith will need to rekindle the QB-WR chemistry in Columbus with a different quarterback, as Will Howard has left for the NFL.

