Bucky Brooks makes his NFL Draft 2025 prediction for Cam Ward in latest mock draft

The 2025 NFL Draft couldn't get any more exciting with top prospects sparking intense debate in NFL circles. The Tennessee Titans possess the No. 1 overall pick and almost four players are reportedly in contention for the top selection.

One of the standout prospects, Cam Ward has been in the spotlight for a while now, especially after his performance at Miami Pro Day. The quarterback seems to have solidified his changes. NFL insider Bucky Brooks dropped his mock draft 3.0 this week where he ranked top prospects of the class.

According to Brooks, Ward is a special talent. He checks almost all the boxes since the Titans are in dire need of a QB. After Will Levis' underwhelming performance, head coach Brian Callahan would be looking at someone on whom they can rely. And Cam Ward happens to be a pro at handling pressure.

Cam Ward at Pop Tarts Bowl-Iowa State at Miami - Source: Imagn

His journey from FCS to Miami has been nothing less than inspirational. Brooks believes he can take these skills to NFL.

“Look Cam Ward coming off his pro day on Monday, where we saw the tools, the talent, the tenacity,” Brooks said on The Insiders on Wednesday.

"He's the guy for the Tennessee Titans. We think about the Tennessee Titans, but they've been at their best. They've had one of these kind of, like, talented leaders that had that dog. And going back to the days of Steve McNair, Cam Ward, gives them that rugged leader that they need."

Last season, Ward racked up 4,313 passing yards, 39 touchdowns and 305 completions. Similarly, he became the new school record holder for most passing yards in a single season and ended up competing with Travis Hunter for the Heisman.

Cam Ward caught the spotlight at Miami Pro Day

As expected, the quarterback turned out to be the star at Pro Day this week. He participated in different workouts and drills that included throwing drills, backhand throws and even trick plays that he claimed to have used during his playing days at Miami.

According to New York Times, he made 25 straight competions and completed 54 of total 62 attempts. His back hand throw became viral in no time and passionate gestures toward Titans brass caught national headlines.

If Brian Callahan and Co. pass on him, the Cleveland Browns could be in run to secure the QB. Similarly, the New York Giants could also be a potential destination; however, after Russell Wilson's signing, things seem to have changed a lot.

