"Bucky the real MVP": CFB world shows love to Deion Sanders' eldest son over special care during cancer battle

The college football world showed a lot of love for Deion Sanders Jr. after hearing what his father said about him on Monday.Amid his recent battle with bladder cancer, Deion Sanders detailed his recovery and explained how his son, Junior, also known as "Bucky," was by his side the entire time."Much love to my son, Junior, who has not left my side since we found out what was taking place," Sanders said. "Not one day. He's been with me here, been with me everywhere, every day. And I've seen his handsome face. And I love you to life, son, and I thank you for everything you bring to the table." It sparked a lot of positive reactions from fans in the comments section."Bucky doesn't get nearly the credit he deserves. That young man pours love into his family the way God intended. None of this would be possible without him. May God's favor continue to cover and uplift you, King," one fan wrote."Bucky you are so blessed to have your father. I know you already know. I list my father and stepfather at 18. So every time I see you and Coaches interaction, no cap it really brings me joy. God bless the family," another fan said."Bucky is the best! Good ole son," a fan commented.Here are more fan reactions."Number 1 Son...King!!!" another fan wrote."We LOVE Bucky. He's the best," one fan commented."Bucky the real MVP," another fa said.Coach Prime and his battle with bladder cancerCoach Prime opened up on Monday about his battle with bladder cancer. The Colorado coach was said to have had "very high-grade, non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer." The diagnosis was given after it was discovered during a routine CT scan due to Sanders' history of blood clots in his legs.Sanders did not show typical symptoms of bladder cancer, but lost 25 pounds during his treatment. The Pro Football Hall of Famer had his bladder surgically removed and received a replacement that was constructed using a section of his intestine.He has since been declared cancer-free and plans to continue his coaching duties for the Buffaloes in the 2025 season. Coach Prime and the Colorado will open their 2025 campaign against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29.