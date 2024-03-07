"Buddy looks slow asf": New FSU QB DJ Uiagalelei's intense on-field workout draws wild fan reactions

DJ Uiagalelei will play football with Florida State in the 2024 season after transferring from Oregon State. However, the quarterback drew some ire from Seminoles fans following his first on-field workout session.

In a video posted by 247 Sports' Brendan Sonnone on X (formerly Twitter), Uiagalelei was seen performing his first physical drills with Florida State. Fans were quick to react and judge some of the flaws based on their first impression of the signal-caller.

One wrote:

"Buddy looks slow asf."

Another added:

"How do you put this on regular speed? I don’t want to see the slo-mo"

A third commented:

"That’s either pathetically slow or just no max effort"

A fourth was rather optimistic and chimed in:

"I love seeing the before because he’s going to physically look so different by July."

Most of them felt that the quarterback's lack of pace might be an issue for the team next season. Here are a few more reactions to Uiagalelei's first workout session with the Seminoles:

A look at DJ Uiagalelei's stats in the 2023 college football season

Former Oregon State QB DJ Uiagalelei

DJ Uiagalelei had an impressive run with Oregon State in his only season with the team in 2023.

The quarterback completed 180 of 315 passes for 2,638 yards and 21 touchdowns. He completed 57.1% of his passes and threw seven interceptions. Uiagalelei also added 219 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground across 68 attempts.

He led the Beavers to a fifth-place finish in the Pac-12 with an 8-4 record in the regular season.

Uigaleilei did not play in Oregon State's 40-9 bowl game loss against the No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Instead, he entered the transfer portal in Nov. 2023 and later joined FSU.

Prior to joining Oregon State, Uigaleilei played three seasons for the Clemson Tigers. He led the Tigers to ACC championships in 2020 and 2022.