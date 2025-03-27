Buffs analyst contends Oklahoma State HC Mike Gundy is 'copying' Coach Prime ahead of spring game

Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders has made headlines yet again over the last week. This time, it is for his proposal to radically alter the Colorado Buffaloes spring game.

Ad

In a world where many programs are canceling their spring game, Sanders has not only kept it but wants to invite another team (currently the Syracuse Orange) to Boulder for the game.

It was not long before another coach would suggest something similar for their program. This happened on Tuesday when Oklahoma State Cowboys coach Mike Gundy suggested playing their spring game against rivals the Oklahoma Sooners.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Colorado Buffaloes analyst Kevin Borba spoke about this on Thursday's edition of the "Locked on Buffs" podcast.

Ad

Trending

"People are already starting to copy Deion Sanders."

Ad

The more coaches suggest their own spring games, the more likely the NCAA will be inclined to change its rules concerning competitive spring football.

For Gundy, this idea is more than just a suggestion for a spring game, it is an opportunity to help both schools as well as rekindle the Bedlem rivalry between the Cowboys and Sooners.

“I think it’s a great idea," Gundy said. "Honestly, for us, we should do a home and home with OU in the spring … They should come here on the 19th. I think their’s is earlier in the year. We should go down there and play a home-and-home against each other in the spring. Charge $25 a head, they can use it for NIL, we can use it for NIL."

Ad

The yearly rivalry game between the two schools did not happen in the 2024 season due to the Sooners moving to the SEC and is unlikely to happen while the teams are in different conferences.

Is Oklahoma State having a spring game this year?

Despite the talk of Oklahoma State wanting a spring game of this type, the Cowboys are not having any form of spring game this year.

Ad

Instead of copying the Buffaloes, they are copying the majority of teams and are having an open practice session for fans to see. According to Gundy, the reason why Oklahoma State is not having a spring game this year is because of "depth issues."

This further emphasizes the worry that other coaches have concerning spring games: that other teams can poach talent due to their performance in the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place