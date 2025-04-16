Buffs OC Pat Shurmur makes thoughts 100% clear on the QB competition at Colorado after Shedeur Sanders' exit

Pat Shurmur will see a new starting quarterback lead his offense at Colorado in the 2025 college football season. The Buffaloes' offensive coordinator had Shedeur Sanders as the starting quarterback when he arrived in Boulder in 2024 and now has to find his replacement.

Speaking to the media following Colorado's practice on Tuesday, Shurmur shared insight on the race for the starting job in the spring camp. The trio of Kaidon Salter, Juju Lewis and Ryan Staub has had intense competition for the starting role.

“The three quarterbacks that are performing are doing a good job," Shurmur said (Timestamp 2:08). "I see improvement every day. They're all kind of on a different stage of their journey. Obviously, Kaidon got one year left. He's learning what we're doing very well. Juju is a young man with an amazing amount of talent that's got a bright future and he's doing extremely well.

"Then Ryan Staub. He's putting together [something fantastic]. We grade everything they do. Ryan is grading out very well each day. He's making plays. We feel good about his progress along with the other guys in the room. I think Colton and obviously Don they do a good job as well.”

While Salter and Lewis were seen as the front-runners for the role at the start of the spring camp, Pat Shurmur’s words made it evident that Staub is in the race too. Staub played as backup last season, appearing in three games and starting one.

Pat Shurmur impressed with true freshman Julian Lewis

Julian Lewis is Colorado's highest-rated recruit in the class of 2025. The Buffaloes flipped the quarterback over a month before the early signing period after several months of his commitment to USC. Pat Shurmur is impressed with what he’s seen in him so far.

“I'm more and more impressed (with Lewis) every day," Shurmur said (Timestamp 3:25). "I certainly have a very great relationship that started through the recruiting process. I saw a young guy. He's really developed. Even his body is developed with the strength training. He's bigger and stronger.

“Every day he does something that shows you why he's here and why we're glad he is here. A very, very, very talented young man. All the things you need to do as a quarterback, he can do. Now, it's just a matter of him growing in what we do and getting himself ready to play.”

Juju Lewis will be out to impress Pat Shurmur and Deion Sanders at the Colorado spring game on Saturday as the race for the starting job intensifies. He is one of the players fans will be watching out for. The game will be broadcast live from Folsom Field on ESPN2.

