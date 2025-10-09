“Built him up to completely tear him down”: Emmanuel Acho blasts report calling Arch Manning “synonymous with failure”

Arch Manning received strong public support from former NFL linebacker and current sports analyst Emmanuel Acho on Wednesday. It comes following an article that labelled Manning as a “man synonymous with failure” after Week 6 of the college football season.“This article calling Arch Manning a flop (after 5 games) is the dumbest thing I’ve read this year. Just plain stupid,” Acho tweeted on Wednesday.Manning began the season near the top of nearly every preseason Heisman Trophy list after showing promise as a redshirt freshman. However, his performance so far has drawn criticism, with even USA Today labeling him “the most disappointing quarterback in the Bowl Subdivision&quot; on Wednesday.However, Acho pushed back hard against the backlash, saying that the media’s treatment of the Texas QB1 reflects a familiar pattern.“They really built him up to completely tear him down,” Acho said. “My coaches will say this all the time ‘hey don't let them pat you in the back too long because eventually those pats turn into stabs.’“And so like what the times did us ‘hey are you great, you grow one pick, two picks. You just lost (to) Florida, and now we're gonna kill you. This is stupid.’”Urban Meyer reiterates his early warning on Arch ManningArch Manning has completed 33 of 59 passes for 433 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions in his two outings against Power Four schools. Through Week 6, his 76.7 QB Impact (QBi) score translates to a “C” grade.Among the few who foresaw Manning’s potential struggles was College Football Hall of Famer Urban Meyer. Meyer revisited his preseason comments with a sense of vindication following the Texas QB1's uneven performance through five games.“I got some pushback early in the summer because I said a few times, maybe on Colin Cowherd or something, to pump the brakes now,” Meyer said (via On3) on ‘The Triple Option‘ podcast on Wednesday. “I mean I went back and watched all 48 snaps a year ago and he’s fine.“I’ll never forget you looking at me Rob (Stone) in game one and saying ‘this is all these scouts’ potential No. 1 pick’ and I said ‘who?’ No, he’s not. Someday he might be.”Manning's Texas is 3-2 this season.