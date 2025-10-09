  • home icon
  "Built him up to completely tear him down": Emmanuel Acho blasts report calling Arch Manning "synonymous with failure"

“Built him up to completely tear him down”: Emmanuel Acho blasts report calling Arch Manning “synonymous with failure”

By Maliha
Modified Oct 09, 2025 13:55 GMT
Emmanuel Acho and Arch Manning (Credit-Getty)
Emmanuel Acho and Arch Manning (Credits: Getty)

Arch Manning received strong public support from former NFL linebacker and current sports analyst Emmanuel Acho on Wednesday. It comes following an article that labelled Manning as a “man synonymous with failure” after Week 6 of the college football season.

“This article calling Arch Manning a flop (after 5 games) is the dumbest thing I’ve read this year. Just plain stupid,” Acho tweeted on Wednesday.
Manning began the season near the top of nearly every preseason Heisman Trophy list after showing promise as a redshirt freshman. However, his performance so far has drawn criticism, with even USA Today labeling him “the most disappointing quarterback in the Bowl Subdivision" on Wednesday.

However, Acho pushed back hard against the backlash, saying that the media’s treatment of the Texas QB1 reflects a familiar pattern.

“They really built him up to completely tear him down,” Acho said. “My coaches will say this all the time ‘hey don't let them pat you in the back too long because eventually those pats turn into stabs.’
“And so like what the times did us ‘hey are you great, you grow one pick, two picks. You just lost (to) Florida, and now we're gonna kill you. This is stupid.’”

Urban Meyer reiterates his early warning on Arch Manning

Arch Manning has completed 33 of 59 passes for 433 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions in his two outings against Power Four schools. Through Week 6, his 76.7 QB Impact (QBi) score translates to a “C” grade.

Among the few who foresaw Manning’s potential struggles was College Football Hall of Famer Urban Meyer. Meyer revisited his preseason comments with a sense of vindication following the Texas QB1's uneven performance through five games.

“I got some pushback early in the summer because I said a few times, maybe on Colin Cowherd or something, to pump the brakes now,” Meyer said (via On3) on ‘The Triple Option‘ podcast on Wednesday. “I mean I went back and watched all 48 snaps a year ago and he’s fine.
“I’ll never forget you looking at me Rob (Stone) in game one and saying ‘this is all these scouts’ potential No. 1 pick’ and I said ‘who?’ No, he’s not. Someday he might be.”

Manning's Texas is 3-2 this season.

Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

