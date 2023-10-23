Bulldogs fan page trolls Gators nation ahead of Week 9 Georgia vs Florida matchup

The Georgia Bulldogs are currently on a strong trajectory to secure its third consecutive national championship title. Throughout this season, the Bulldogs have maintained an impressive performance, triumphing over every opponent it has encountered. Next up are division rivals the Florida Gators in the week 9 matchup.

The Florida Gators have faced setbacks several times this season, and their current form does not pose a significant threat to the Bulldogs. Nevertheless, the hype of the matchup is already through the roof and the online war has started. The Georgia fans are leaving no stone unturned to remind the Gators who is the dominant force in the college football world right now.

A Georgia Bulldogs fan page trolls the Gators nation before the week 9 matchup in a few days.

Georgia Bulldogs fan page poke fun at the Gators nation as Georgia vs Florida hypes up

In anticipation of the Week 9 matchup, a Georgia Bulldogs fan page has taken to trolling the Gators nation. The fan page, known as SSI Dawg, has added humor to the rivalry, playfully poking fun at the Florida Gators. Their most recent jest involves a graphic where the Georgia mascot playfully has the Florida mascot, an alligator, in its grasp. This lighthearted exchange raises the question: will the Bulldogs devour the Gators, or could this meme potentially backfire in the upcoming Georgia vs. Florida matchup?

The fans are certainly hyped up for the rivalry game, and the odds seem to favor Georgia heading into the match. The Bulldogs have shown that it is still the team that has won two-back-back National championship titles and hasn't rested on its laurels. By securing another title, the Bulldogs will become only the second team after the Minnesota Golden Gophers to win three in a row. The Gophers achieved the feat from 1934 to 1936.

Whereas, the Gators almost fell off again in week 8 The last games of both the teams are a fair reflection of their season so far.

How did Georgia and Florida fare in their last outings this season?

The Georgia Bulldogs faced Vanderbilt in week 7. The two-time defending national champions didn't put a foot wrong. The two-time defending national champions delivered a flawless performance against Vanderbilt, securing a decisive victory. Carson Beck passed for 269 yards and a touchdown, while RB Daijun Edwards rushed for an impressive 146 yards, resulting in a 20-37 victory. With this win, the Bulldogs stand at an unblemished 7-0.

The Gators on the other hand struggled against the South Carolina Gamecocks in week 8, getting past them by just two points in the end. But the biggest positive for Florida was QB Graham Mertz who threw for a whopping 423 passing yards and scored three TDs. The Gators nation would expect a similar performance against the Bulldogs. The Gators won 41-39 to improve its record to 5-2 at the end of week 8.

So the Georgia vs Florida matchup is a juicy one. Expect the meme war to continue during the buildup till Saturday.