"Bust their living a**": Stephen A. Smith envisions Deion Sanders' response to Colorado State HC after Week 3 matchup

Deion Sanders has gotten off a 2-0 start as coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, proving many of his detractors wrong along the way. While the Pro and College Football Hall of Famer has found success to start his FBS coaching career, it hasn't stopped people from looking for ways to knock him or the program.

Colorado State Rams coach Jay Norvell, whose team will face the Buffaloes this weekend, became the latest to take a shot at Prime Time. On his weekly radio show, Norvell discussed his team having to do media interviews with ESPN ahead of the matchup before adding:

"I sat down with ESPN today – and I don't care if they hear it in Boulder – I told them, I took my hat off and I took my glasses off and I said when I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That's what my mother taught me. They're not going to like us no matter what we say or do. It doesn't matter."

On "First Take," ESPN's Stephen A. Smith responded with his expectations for how Sanders and the Buffaloes will respond:

"I see plenty of people talk with their hats on, their glasses on, etc, etc. He said the words, 'I do that when I'm talking to my mama or somebody', not when you're talking to just anybody."

Smith continued:

"If I was Deion Sanders, I would heed those words, and here's what I would do: I would go out there Saturday, I would bust their living a**, and then I'd go to midfield at the end and I'd take off my hat and my glasses and say, 'Congratulations, great game.' That's exactly how I would do it, and that's exactly what's going to happen."

Check out the comments on Deion Sanders from Jay Norvell and Stephen A. Smith below (starting at the 0:26 mark):

Deion Sanders claims Jay Norvell has made things "personal"

Deion Sanders has been clear that he is paying attention to what opposing teams, as well as critics, say about his program. Speaking to the Colorado Buffaloes following Jay Norvell's comments, Prime Time said:

"I'm minding my own business watching some film, trying to get ready, trying to get out here and be the best coach that I could be, and I look up and I read some bull junk that they had said about us, once again. Why would you want to talk about us when we don't talk about nobody?

"All we do is go out here, work our butts off and do our job on Saturday, but when they give us ammunition, they done messed around and made it personal. It was just gonna be a good game and they done messed around and made it personal. It was gonna be a great task – a battle of Colorado – but they done messed around and made it personal."

Check out Deion Sanders' response to Jay Norvell here.

Norvell also praised Sanders, as well as his son and Buffaloes starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Despite this, it appears that Colorado will once again enter this weekend's matchup with a chip on its shoulder.