“Busting down walls": Deion Sanders’ ex-wife Pilar Sanders praises Shilo and Shedeur as Sanders brothers mark their modeling debut 

Pilar Sanders is a proud mama, and who can blame her? Her two kids, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, aren't only outstanding players with the University of Colorado, but, now, they are also catwalk models for Louis Vuitton.

The brothers modeled on the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter Fashion Show as part of the Paris Fashion Week. Pilar Sanders took to Instagram to express her admiration for her kids:

"HEADLINING OPENING DAY OF PARIS’ MEN’S FASHION WEEK TODAY was @pharrell the Creative Director of @louisvuitton and of course both of MY SONS @shilosanders AND @shedeursanders !!!!!

"IT WAS AWESOME! words cannot express the excitement and pride to see my sons busting down walls and doing the very things their parents did but earlier, faster and better!"

Pilar was a model for the Ford and Elite modeling agencies. She also expressed her happiness at her kids following in her footsteps and wished that they could continue to experience this wonderful career:

"As a former FORD and Elite model, I always wanted my babes to take the reins and experience the amazing life and times I had doing runway shows, shoots and on set filming"

Thought football was the family business? Think again.

Pilar Sanders' kids work for Pharrell Williams

The show that the brothers took part in was organized by Pharrell Williams, who for a while, has been the men's creative director for the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

In a video shared by Shedeur and Shilo's older brother Deion Sanders Jr. on "Well Off Media", Shilo expressed to the Grammy Award-winning singer his desire to not be one dimensional and not only be defined by his career as an athlete.

The famous singer shared a piece of advice with both football players:

“You already are (multidimensional), it’s just that society makes you think that you are not. And you aspire to be other things, but you guys do so many things already. If I were you, I would change that language: ‘I am multidimensional.’ "

This trip could help the brothers get in touch with markets outside the US, something football players rarely get to do when playing.