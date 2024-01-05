Byron Murphy II NFL draft projection: 5 landing spots for the Texas DL ft. Las Vegas Raiders

Byron Murphy II has declared for the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday. The Texas Longhorns defensive lineman took to X (formerly Twitter), stating:

"First and foremost, I want to thank the University of Texas for an amazing three years. I would like to thank Coach Bo and Coach Nico for pushing me everyday to be the best player I can be and developing me as player and my character on and off the field." ... "With that being said I will be declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft."

In three seasons with the Longhorns, the four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class compiled 70 total tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss, and 8.0 sacks.

Here, let's look at the potential teams for the Texas DL.

Byron Murphy II's potential landing spots

#1. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders defense has taken a tremendous step forward under interim head coach Antonio Pierce. They have, however, struggled to get pressure from the inside. Placing Byron Murphy II between Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce could pay dividends for the Raiders.

#2. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are another AFC team that could use help creating pressure on the inside alongside Trey Hendrickson. While they will likely target offensive line help early in the draft, Byron Murphy II will likely be available on Day 2, giving Cincinnati a chance to bolster their defensive front.

#3. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are yet another team who have struggled to create pressure inside, despite elite play from Micah Parsons on the edge. Murphy II is a local kid who played high school football about half an hour from AT&T Stadium before joining the Texas Longhorns. It wouldn't be a surprise if he remains in Texas.

#4. Houston Texans

While the Houston Texans have done a better job creating pressure from the interior defensive line, Sheldon Rankins will be a free agent after this season and turns 30 ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Texans could replace him with a younger, cheaper option in Byron Murphy II.

#5. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs roster has one of the best interior defensive lineman, Chris Jones. However, the four-time All-Pro is playing on a one-year contract and will be a free agent after this season. It is unclear if he will remain in Kansas City, which could create a massive hole for the franchise.