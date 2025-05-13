BYU football recruiting tracker: Top commits, offers & visits (2025-2026)

Kalani Sitake will enter his 10th year as the BYU Cougars' coach for the 2025 season. Last year, he led the team to an 11-2 record and qualified for a bowl game. On Dec. 28, 2024, they defeated the Colorado Buffaloes 36-14 to win the Alamo Bowl.

Sitake aims to lead the team to a College Football Playoff appearance. They have added 22 prospects out of high school to their roster this upcoming season, including Tyler Payne. The linebacker achieved 352 tackles, 10 sacks, and three interceptions while playing for the Weber High School Warriors.

BYU is also actively recruiting players for the 2026 season.

BYU Cougars 2026 recruiting overview

247Sports reports that Sitake has seven players committed to joining next year. The most recent prospect to commit was offensive lineman Bott Mulitalo on April 24. He will play his final year for the Lone Peak High School before he transitions to college football.

The USC Trojans are interested in Mulitalo. They have scheduled a visit with him on June 6 to lure the offensive lineman away from the Cougars.

Here are the other top recruits that the team got to commit and who they have offered to join.

Top Commits

Brock Harris

Brock Harris is among the top prospects who could be on the Cougars' roster next year. He committed to the team on April 7. The tight end will play another season for the Pine View High School Panthers. According to MaxPreps, Harris had 41 receptions for 527 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior.

He is set to meet with BYU on June 20.

Kaneal Sweetwyne

Kaneal Sweetwyne may be another quarterback option for Sitake for the 2026 season. Sweetyne committed to the Cougars on Feb. 4. He will finish his senior year with the Skyridge High School Falcons.

The quarterback has also received an offer from the Utah State Aggies. Both teams have yet to schedule a visit from him to secure him.

Justice Brathwaite

Justice Brathwaite is a prospect who could add depth to the Cougars' cornerback options. He committed to Sitake's team on Dec. 10, 2024, and will finish his last year in high school with the Higley Knights.

Last season, he had 39 total tackles (23 solo) and three interceptions. The California Golden Bears have made an offer to Brathwaite, but he hasn't changed his decision.

Notable Offers

Ryder Lyons

Ryder Lyons is another quarterback that BYU is interested in signing for next year. He has received an offer and has a visit scheduled for June 19. Lyons will finish his high school career with the Folsom Bulldogs.

In his junior year, he had 211 completions for 3,011 yards and 46 touchdowns. 247Sports rates him a five-star prospect. The Cougars are competing with the USC Trojans, who also sent Lyons an offer and have a meeting planned for June 6.

LaMarcus Bell

LaMarcus Bell is a running back who is on the Cougars' radar. They have made him an offer and will meet with him on June 19. Bell will play his senior year with the Lake Oswego High School Lakers. Last season, he had 173 carries for 1538 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Bell has other teams interested in signing him, like the Boise State Broncos. The 2024 Mountain West Champions have made an offer and scheduled a visit for June 12.

Kaue Akana

Kaue Akana is another prospect that Sitake could feature in the 2026 season. He has received an offer from BYU and will visit the campus on June 13. The wide receiver will make his college football debut after he completes his senior year with the Orem High School Tigers.

The UCLA Bruins are among the programs interested in acquiring him as a freshman. He will visit UCLA on May 9 to determine his future.

BYU recent visits

BYU hasn't welcomed a prospect recently. On May 27, they will have linebacker Talanoa Ili on campus to get him to commit. He has an offer and visits scheduled from other teams, including the Oklahoma Sooners, on June 6. The linebacker will weigh his options as he decides who he wants to play for next year.

