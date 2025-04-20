BYU's Keelan Marion drops cryptic message expressing interest in Deion Sanders’ Colorado

Deion Sanders has transformed Colorado into one of the country's most attractive programs over the past two seasons. On Sunday, BYU star wideout Keelan Marion dropped a hint expressing interest in joining Coach Prime's Buffs.

When Hayes Fawcett reported on Instagram that Auburn transfer safety Terrance Love committed to Colorado, a user tagged Marion and wrote that CU is looking for a top wideout. The Cougars star responded, suggesting that he would be open to joining Colorado.

"@rlpslive tell em I ain't hard to find," Marion commented.

On Friday, On3 reported that Marion entered the transfer portal after two seasons at BYU.

During the 2024 season, Marion caught 24 passes for 346 yards and a touchdown and was the Cougars’ third-leading receiver. He rushed for 96 yards and scored two touchdowns and also returned 18 kickoffs for 472 yards and two touchdowns, earning a first-team All-American selection.

Since Travis Hunter left Colorado to declare for the NFL draft, the Buffs are in need of a versatile player who can contribute in different positions. This could spark Sanders' interest in Marion.

Marion began his collegiate career at UConn in 2021. He spent two seasons with the Huskies before transferring to BYU in 2023.

Deion Sanders highlights Colorado's areas to strengthen before 2025 season

Following Colorado's spring football game on Saturday, Deion Sanders highlighted some of the areas in his team that needed strengthening. He also listed 10 different positions that he is looking to target before the 2025 season.

“One tremendous defensive tackle; another linebacker or two; two safeties; probably three corners; one receiver that's a grown man, that's a dog; couple of running backs; tight end; maybe a guard, tackle; maybe two centers," Sanders said.

Since Sanders took over as Colorado's coach in December 2022, he has led the program to a 13-12 record.

In the 2024 season, the Buffs were recognized as one of the most improved teams, posting a 9-4 record.

