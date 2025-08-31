"Cade Klubnik is atrocious": CFB fans trash Clemson QB for throwing costly interception during LSU showdown

Cade Klubnik has come under fire for a costly mistake in the third quarter of the Clemson vs LSU Showdown. During a first-and-10 play, the quarterback tried to make a pass by lobbing the ball down the field to wide receiver Cole Turner.However, the pass was intercepted by LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane, Klubnik's first interception of the game.Fans on social media called out and criticized the quarterback for the poor offensive play that led to an interception.ayden @aydenfranco_LINKCade Klubnik is fucking atrocious dude Narduzzi is patheticTim Fugger @timfugger1234LINKThey need to jump cade klubnik in the locker roomC16 @breeno19LINKThe hype around Cade Klubnik has always baffled me. Hes an attrocious QB. Terrible passer, awful composure and zero clutchT Slick @tSLick128LINKCade klubnik is terrible what am I watching rnBar of Soap @BarofsoapGDPLINKCade Klubnik interception. Clemson looks cookedShane Farrell @friendsfreak15LINKNice throw Cade Klubnik you moron What was he thinking thereKlubnik has been struggling to make impactful plays against the LSU Tigers. In the first half, he completed six of the 12 passes he attempted for 91 yards and no touchdowns. The Clemson Tigers found themselves on the scoreboard thanks to a 42-yard field goal by Nolan Hauser and a rushing touchdown by Adam Randall.Klubnik has been a part of Clemson since 2022. He spent the last two seasons as their starting quarterback. Last year, he helped the team emerge as the ACC Champions while qualifying for the 12-team playoffs.Unfortunately, Dabo Swinney's team lost to the Texas Longhorns in the first round of the playoffs. Klubnik tallied a total of 3,639 yards and 36 TDs passing while being honored as the ACC Championship game MVP.Mel Kiper Jr. opens up about his expectations for Cade Klubnik in 2025Before Clemson's season opener against LSU, analyst Mel Kiper Jr. spoke about Klubnik and his expectations for the quarterback this year.On Thursday, on ESPN's 'First Take', he shared how Cade Klubnik could improve on his deep throws while praising his leadership qualities.&quot;He has 28 starts, he's an athlete,&quot; Mel Kiper Jr. said as per On3. &quot;The RPOS, he can run, he can beat a defense with his legs. 43 touchdowns he accounted for last year, only six picks. Seven of those were rushing touchdowns.&quot;He needs to show he can make those NFL throws and power the ball down the field as a collegiate quarterback. He's a heck of a leader. He's got Antonio Williams as a go-to wide receiver to get the ball to.&quot;Dabo Swinney's team next takes on the Troy Trojans on Sept. 6 at Memorial Stadium. Can Cade Klubnik help Clemson to another playoff appearance this year?