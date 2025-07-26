Cade Klubnik Heisman projection: CFB insider makes serious case for Clemson QB to contend for covered honor in 2025

Cade Klubnik is entering his third season as the starting quarterback for the Clemson Tigers. After a solid first season as a starter in 2023, Klubnik emerged as one of the best QBs in the nation this past season. He completed 308 of 486 passing attempts for 3639 yards and 36 TDs. He led the team to an ACC championship and an appearance in the College Football Playoff.Now that he is entering his third season as the starter, Klubnik has big expectations on his shoulders. There are many who think Clemson can be in the national title picture, especially if Klubnik has a big season. Analyst Harry Douglas even said Klubnik could contend for the Heisman Trophy this season on ESPN on Friday.&quot;He's a dude there at quarterback,&quot; Harry Douglas said. &quot;I think he made tremendous strides last season, really grasping Garrett Riley, the younger brother of Lincoln Riley, his offense. This is a guy who has an opportunity this year, if he is on the right track from start to finish, he will be up for a Heisman.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPaul Finebaum also believes Cade Klubnik is among the best quarterbacks in the nationHarry Douglas is not alone in his belief of Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik. College football analyst Paul Finebaum has also been vocal in his support of Klubnik. In a Friday morning appearance on &quot;Get Up,&quot; Finebaum spoke about how he thinks Klubnik should be a higher rated QB than LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier. This is despite Nussmeier also being one of the favorites to win the Heisman.&quot;That is fact,&quot; Finebaum said when asked if Klubnik is better than Nussmeier. &quot;We’re splitting hairs here because these are the two best quarterbacks in the country. Nussmeier is the son of a coach and he is well prepared. But I like Klubnik better in the clutch. I saw Nussmeier make too many mistakes under pressure and do too much. And I know the panel there has seen this movie too many times.&quot;Cade Klubnik is one of the favorites to win the Heisman. According to FanDuel, Texas QB Arch Manning is the favorite with +750 odds. After that, Klubnik and Nussmeier are tied with +900. There is then a bit of a gap before getting to Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith with +1300 odds. So, the sportsbooks appear to be on the same page as Douglas and Finebaum.