Cade Klubnik issues 3-word message after workout with Notre Dame WR and old friend

The college football season is just under 100 days away, and Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik is working out with an unexpected partner: Notre Dame wide receiver Jaden Greathouse.

On Saturday, Klubnik posted an Instagram story that included a picture of the quarterback and wide receiver. It also included a short message.

"Day I crew," Klubnik posted.

Cade Klubnik and Jaden Greathouse on the football field. - Source: Instagram/@cadeklubnik

Greathouse and Klubnik are close friends. They were high school teammates at Westlake High (Texas). After that, the quarterback headed to Clemson in 2022. Greathouse joined the Fighting Irish a year later. They still work out together in the offseason.

In 2024, Klubnik threw for 3,639 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions, leading the Tigers to the ACC title and a College Football Playoff berth. Clemson lost 38-24 to the Texas Longhorns in the first round of the CFP. Klubnik also ran for 463 yards and seven touchdowns.

The quarterback is also expected to receive first-round consideration in next year's NFL draft, with some analysts even believing he could be the top quarterback of the class.

Greathouse finished his sophomore season with 42 receptions, 592 yards and four scores for the Fighting Irish. The 6-1, 215-pound receiver found his top game at the end of the year.

He caught seven passes for 105 yards and a touchdown in the semifinal against Penn State. He recorded six receptions for 128 yards and two scores against Ohio State in the title game.

Both Clemson and Notre Dame are expected to be among the top teams in 2025.

Cade Klubnik tops list of Heisman contenders

As part of its coverage 100 days ahead of the college football season, ESPN came up with a list of the top 10 Heisman contenders. And while names like Arch Manning, Jeremiah Smith, LaNorris Sellers and Drew Allar were also on the list, Cade Klubnik came in at the top.

The Clemson quarterback is entering his third season as the Tigers' starter and is coming off his best season.

According to ESPN, another reason for the high expectations is that the QB will also have all his top wide receivers from a year ago back with the program, including Antonio Williams, who caught 75 balls for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns last year.

Clemson has also been mentioned as a candidate for the national title, thanks in large part to Klubnik, the team's returning starters and Dabo Swinney's track record.

