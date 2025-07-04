Cade Klubnik receives a major prediction from CFB analyst that would cement him as a Clemson legend 

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik appears poised for a strong year in 2025. This past season, Klubnik emerged as one of the top QBs in college football, completing 308 of 486 passing attempts for 3639 yards and 36 TDs. He is now viewed by many as a contender to be the top pick in the 2026 NFL draft and to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy.

On Wednesday, The Athletic analyst Stewart Mandel broke down the players he thinks are most likely to contend for the Heisman Trophy this season.

"I have Klubnik this high for the same reason I had Clemson as the most likely repeat conference champion last week — he’s not going to have much competition in the ACC," Mandel wrote.

"Something will have gone terribly wrong for Dabo Swinney if the Tigers aren’t playing in Charlotte in December with a CFP berth either already locked up or at stake. And if so, Klubnik, last seen throwing for seven TDs against SMU and Texas, will be The Guy there."

If Cade Klubnik is able to win the Heisman Trophy, he will establish himself as a Clemson legend. He would be the first Clemson player to win the Heisman Trophy.

The Clemson Tigers have had a strong football program for many years. However, they have never had a Heisman Trophy winner. They have had two players named as finalists. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was the most recent Tiger to receive the honor, being named a finalist in 2020. However, he was beaten out by Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

Quarterback DeShaun Watson had an incredible run with the Tigers, being named a finalist in both 2015 and 2016. However, he finished third in voting in 2015, losing to Alabama running back Derrick Henry. In 2016, he improved to the runner-up position but lost to Louisville QB Lamar Jackson.

Both players have gone on to have NFL careers and are both in the league. As a result, they are still viewed as two legendary figures among Clemson alumni. However, if Cade Klubnik wins the Heisman Trophy this coming season, he will surpass both of them and could be viewed by fans as the greatest Tiger of all time.

Heading into the season, Klubnik has the third-best odds to win the award, according to FanDuel (+900). He is only behind Texas QB Arch Manning and LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier.

