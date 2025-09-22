Caden Durham injury update: CFB insider shares major news on LSU RB after 56-10 win over SE Louisiana 

LSU cruised past Southeastern Louisiana with a 56-10 win Saturday night at Tiger Stadium. Despite the dominant performance, the Tigers slipped from No. 3 to No. 4 in Sunday’s AP college football poll.

Next up, LSU faces Ole Miss on Saturday, marking its second SEC matchup after a 20-10 win over Florida on Sept. 13.

Ahead of the Rebels game, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported an injury update on LSU running back Caden Durham.

“LSU RB Caden Durham (ankle) is expected to practice lightly this week and his status for Ole Miss will be determined later in the week,” Thamel wrote. “An MRI ruled out a high ankle sprain after he got injured Saturday against SE Louisiana.”

In Durham's absence, the Tigers leaned on sophomore Ju’Juan Johnson and freshman Harlem Berry, with junior Kaleb Jackson also an option out of the backfield moving forward.

However, with a 4-0 record, coach Brian Kelly expressed optimism heading into the upcoming game in Oxford.

“We have a standard for the way we want to play, and I thought we upheld that standard,” Kelly said (via SI). “There’s no perfection out there, but there was definitely progress. We made the progress that we were looking for.

“Now, we’ve got to build on that going into Ole Miss on the road against a very good football team. Again, the goal here was to play to a standard, not to the opposition. So, it then becomes much more about your execution and the things you do, and I thought we did some pretty good things today.”

How did Caden Durham sustain the injury?

Caden Durham suffered his Saturday’s injury while being tackled in the second quarter and limped off the field afterward.

Brian Kelly gave his initial assessment of the injury following the game.

“The first I heard was an ankle sprain,” Kelly said (via Tiger Rag). “But we like to check those things out. We’ll make sure everything’s good.”

Before exiting, Durham managed 17 rushing yards on seven carries. This season, he leads the Tigers with 213 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 52 carries, along with eight receptions for 39 yards.

Durham's touchdowns for LSU came in the17-10 win over Clemson in Week 1 and the 23-7 win over Louisiana Tech in the following week. His top performance to date was in Week 3 versus Florida, where he rushed for 93 yards on 15 attempts.

In 2024, Durham tallied 753 rushing yards and six touchdowns, earning a place on the SEC All-Freshman Team.

