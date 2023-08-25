Cal and Stanford discuss plans to manage Olympic sports with ACC amid rumors of a potent admission into the conference: Reports

The ACC is in talks to add the California Bears and Stanford Cardinal, the top two remaining teams in the Pac-12. College football insider Jim Williams reported that Cal and Stanford are also discussing how to move forward with the numerous sports they have that aren't played in the Atlantic Coast Conference, tweeting:

"The latest on the ACC, STANFORD, CAL, & SMU SAGA- @SInow conversations are going on between the group on how to deal with the Olympic sports- Stanford and Cal have a # of sports that the ACC doesn't play"

Check out Jim Williams' tweet here.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

While conference officials had voted against the addition of the Bears and Cardinal, they are reportedly still considering adding the programs.

Pete Thamel of ESPN shared the news, tweeting:

"Sources: The potential additions of Cal, Stanford and SMU to the ACC are again under serious consideration by the ACC. A small group of ACC presidents met Wednesday morning to discuss financial models that would come with the additions.

"More meetings are expected this week. Just one vote is needed among the block of UNC, N.C. State, Clemson and FSU to get the three new schools in, assuming all the yes votes are in agreement with the financial arrangements. A realistic timeline for a decision is about one week."

Check out Pete Thamel's tweets here.

Although there is still plenty to figure out, the move appears to be on the verge of happening. There have been reports that the two programs could be offered membership in only football and basketball. However, that could complicate things as it is unclear how they will move forward with the Olympic sports.

ACC coach against the addition of Cal and Stanford

While Cal and Stanford seem destined for the ACC, North Carolina Tar Heels women's soccer coach Anson Dorrance recently said that he is against the potential expansion.

"Now, we're exposing the whole country," Dorrance told WRAL. "Not that Stanford and Cal don't have a national recruiting platform. Of course, they do. But if you put those two schools in the ACC, it's going to be so easy for them to recruit nationally. So, it will just benefit them in my opinion, not us.

"We've built the best women's soccer conference, and there's no way I want to share the glory of our conference with two schools that do a very good job of recruiting against us. So, basically, I want Cal and Stanford to die on the vine.

Check out Anson Dorrance's full comments below:

North Carolina was one of four schools to vote against the addition of California and Stanford. It appears, however, that the two schools are on the verge of winding up in the ACC.