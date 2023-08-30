Cal and Stanford might take a 30% share after joining ACC expansion in the latest wave of conference realignments

The California Bears and Stanford Cardinal appear destined to join the ACC after the collapse of the Pac-12, which has already lost eight of its 12 programs. Both programs appear willing to take only 30% of their share of the conference's revenue to facilitate a move.

Ross Dellenger of Yahoo! Sports tweeted:

"While Cal & Stanford may start at 30% share & SMU at 0, they will: - see shares eventually escalate over remaining 13 years of GoR (yes, they have to sign) - still receive ACC shares from NCAAT, CFP & incentive pool of revenue from expansion ($5-10M/year)"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Check out Ross Dellenger's tweet here.

Dellenger noted that the Bears and Cardinal, along with the SMU Mustangs, joining the conference would add about $55 million annually to the Atlantic Coast Conference incentive pool. The conference would be set to bring in $72 million from ESPN for the three new shares at $24 million per school.

Conference officials previously voted against adding California and Stanford as the vote fell one school short of approval, according to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, who tweeted:

"Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina and NC State are the ACC schools against adding Stanford and Cal, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. 1st report by SI. W/only 11 of 15 schools (including Notre Dame) in favor, ACC expansion is 1 vote shy of required 75 percent (12 of 15) to add new members"

Check out Brett McMurphy's tweet here.

What is the timeline for the ACC to add Cal and Stanford?

The ACC has had ongoing talks about the addition of the California Bears and Stanford Cardinal.

Pete Thamel of ESPN provided an update last week, tweeting:

"Sources: The potential additions of Cal, Stanford and SMU to the ACC are again under serious consideration by the ACC. A small group of ACC presidents met Wednesday morning to discuss financial models that would come with the additions.

"More meetings are expected this week. Just one vote is needed among the block of UNC, N.C. State, Clemson and FSU to get the three new schools in, assuming all the yes votes are in agreement with the financial arrangements. A realistic timeline for a decision is about one week."

Check out Pete Thamel's tweets here.

The ACC schools were set to meet on Monday and potentially vote on expansion. A tragedy on the North Carolina Tar Heels campus, in which a graduate student shot and killed a faculty member, led to the cancellation of the meeting. There has not been an updated timeline for a vote.