“Caleb Downs come on down!”: Alabama fans run wild with speculation on 5-star DB’s return after major Kadyn Proctor decision 

Kadyn Proctor seems undecided about where he wants to be. The return of the offensive tackle to Alabama is all but assured after Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz acknowledged his departure on a statement released earlier on Tuesday.

Proctor left Alabama on January, in the aftermath of Nick Saban's retirement, and joined Iowa on the transfer portal. Here's what Ferentz said about the situation:

"It is unfortunate that Kadyn has informed us of his intentions to leave our program today. We wish him well in the future."

Analyst Josh Pate was surprised by the news but admits it isn't the craziest bit of news out there:

Some Alabama fans want Caleb Downs to join the Tide to complete their wishlist:

"Caleb Downs come on down!"

Fans want to know that it isn't the craziest Pate has heard regarding Alabama specifically or the portal in general:

Others think Caleb Downs will be going to Georgia:

Transfer portal=Chaos:

For some, this kind of activity explains why Nick Saban retired:

Loyalty means nothing in college sports by this point, according to some:

Crimson Tide fans were excited:

Fans still find space to be surprised by the transfer portal news:

College hoops fans want March Madness to be left unmolested by football:

Kadyn Proctor: Alabama or Iowa?

Kadyn Proctor seems unable to decide where he wants to spend his college years. Initially, the offensive tackle committed to Iowa in 2022 just to flip to Alabama and enroll in the SEC school in 2023.

After a not stellar 2023 season and Nick Saban's departure, Proctor decided to join the transfer portal and was quickly sent on his way to Iowa City and the Hawkeyes. At the time, the player said about the move:

"No bridges were burned, that's why it was so easy for me to pick (Iowa) when I did enter the transfer portal because I had those relationships. Even when I was doing bad in the SEC, they hit me up and said, 'We're proud of you.'"

Now Kadyn Proctor is on the move again, and it seems he will be returning to Tuscaloosa less than three months after leaving.