Caleb Downs to Georgia rumors intensify as Alabama safety sparks debate with rumored transfer portal moves 

Alabama Crimson Tide safety Caleb Downs entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, and there are rumors he will go to Georgia. Downs is from Georgia but opted to sign with Alabama for his freshman season in 2023.

As a true freshman, he earned a starting safety spot and led the team in tackles with 107, along with two interceptions and one forced fumble. He earned first-team All-SEC honors and was the SEC's Newcomer of the Year.

Following Nick Saban's retirement, Downs entered the transfer portal, and the safety is linked to the Georgia Bulldogs.

"Best player that could enter the portal just did in Caleb Downs & it’s no surprise UGA is the fav. I’m also sick as a dog today. Carry on," podcaster Jake Crain posted on X.

Caleb Downs to Georgia has been a prominent rumor, even before he entered the transfer portal. According to 247Sports, Georgia is the clear favorite to land him, as Downs could look to return home.

Georgia also hired Travaris Robinson from Alabama, who coached Downs last season, as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach. There is also a hole at safety after Javon Bullard declared for the NFL draft, so Downs to Georgia seems likely.

Nick Saban praised Caleb Downs

Calen Downs was arguably the best defensive player for the Alabama Crimson Tide, and he caught the attention of Nick Saban.

Speaking on his radio show this season, Saban praised Downs and called him very mature:

"I think what impresses me most about Caleb Downs is his maturity. He's a very instinctive football player, but this guy, there's no arrogance about him, being one of the best players in the country at his position."

Along with Saban praising Downs, Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart also thought highly of the safety after the SEC championship game.

"No, he doesn't look like a freshman at all. He looks like a guy that's been playing for three years. He's instinctive. He's fast. He's fearless. He's everything that he was in high school," Smart said.

"I've seen him play about 100 7-on-7 games at our stadium and at our facility when his high school team came over all the time, and he's everything that we thought he was, punt returner, he's just a football player that is instinctive, great tackler. Just what you draw up when you want a defensive back."

With Downs entering the transfer portal, many fans are pointing to Kirby Smart's comments about why Caleb Downs will go to Georgia.