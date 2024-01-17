Caleb Downs Transfer Portal: 5 landing spots for the Alabama safety ft. Georgia 

Caleb Downs has become the latest member of the Alabama Crimson Tide to find his name in transfer portal rumors, following the retirement of legendary coach Nick Saban.

ESPN's Tom VanHaaren shared that the 2023 SEC Freshman of the Year could decide on his future shortly, tweeting:

"I was told that Alabama freshman Caleb Downs hasn’t made a decision on his future yet, if he’ll stay or transfer. He’d like to see who’s added to the Bama defensive staff, but very likely could make a decision either way tomorrow. Travaris Robinson staying at Georgia factors in."

Downs joined the Crimson Tide as a five-star prospect and the top-ranked safety in the 2023 recruiting class after being named the USA Today Defensive Player of the Year as a high school senior.

He shined as a true freshman, finishing with 107 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and four passes defended. In addition to being named the 2023 SEC Freshman of the Year, he was named to the first-team All-SEC. Here's a look at five potential landing spots for Downs next season:

5 potential landing spots for Caleb Downs

#1: Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide remains the likeliest option for Caleb Downs next season as he has yet to enter the transfer portal. While Nick Saban and former cornerback coach Travaris Robinson are both gone, Downs had plenty of success in his first season with the Crimson Tide, and, until he officially enters the transfer portal, their odds of keeping him remain high.

#2: Georgia Bulldogs

Speaking of Travaris Robinson, he was named the co-defensive coordinator of the Georgia Bulldogs. Robinson was heavily involved in Downs' recruitment and bringing him to Alabama. Furthermore, the former five-star prospect hails from the state of Georgia and the Bulldogs was one of four programs that landed an official visit with Downs when he was coming out of high school.

#3: Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes were another one of Caleb Downs' finalists during his high school recruitment. The Buckeyes, who ranked second in scoring defense in 2023, figure to be one of the best defenses in the nation once again. They will return most of their starting defense, including their entire secondary, except safety Josh Proctor. Adding Downs would allow their already elite defense to get even better.

#4: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish were another one of Caleb Downs' official visits. Similar to the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Fighting Irish had a formidable defense in 2023. Adding the 2023 SEC Freshman of the Year would improve the unit.

#5: Clemson Tigers

While the Clemson Tigers did not have an official visit with Caleb Downs, they were reportedly heavily involved in his recruitment. Their defensive unit could use a boost after somewhat of a down year in 2023. Look for the Tigers to remain involved if Downs does hit the transfer portal.