Drake Maye had some big news on Monday and got instant backing from Caleb Williams. The USC quarterback took to social media to congratulate the former North Carolina signal-caller as he announced his intention to turn pro. Maye has declared for the 2024 NFL draft, with him projected to be a high first-round pick.

The 2024 draft is touted to be quarterback-heavy, with many top college signal-callers eligible to give in their names. While Maye has made his decision, Williams has yet to decide.

The USC Trojans QB1 Caleb Williams reacted to the news of ex-North Carolina Tar Heels player Drake Maye declaring for the 2024 NFL draft on Instagram.

“Yes sir drako,” Williams wrote in his Instagram story while resharing the message from Maye.

Credit: Caleb Williams IG

The Tar Heels QB shared a photo of him in team uniform on the field along with a one-line thank you message for the North Carolina fans.

“It's been a pleasure. Thank you Carolina,” Maye wrote in his Instagram post.

Maye and Williams are projected to be first-round picks in the upcoming draft. Some reports even suggest that the duo could go as high as the No. 1 and 2 overall picks in any order. But there is no denying that both have elite credentials under center.

Drake Maye and Caleb Williams: A look at the 2023 season stats

The Tar Heels had a decent season, with Drake Maye calling shots. He played all 12 games for his team and put on some decent numbers. The sophomore QB, playing his third season for North Carolina, threw for 3,608 passing yards in 2023 while scoring 24 passing touchdowns. He also ran for 449 rushing yards and scored nine touchdowns on foot, leading his team to an 8-4 overall record.

Caleb Williams, who won the Heisman Trophy last season, couldn't replicate his 2022 numbers. Still, he threw 3,633 passing yards and scored 30 passing touchdowns. The junior quarterback ran for 136 yards in 12 games and scored 11 rushing touchdowns. But the Trojans could only manage a 7-5 overall record, losing their final three games.

Who of the two will go higher in the 2024 draft if Williams also declares?

