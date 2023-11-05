Caleb Williams crying after a frustrating loss to Washington has fans calling him "drama queen" 

Caleb Williams crying and sharing a moment with his mom became a hot topic for USC fans in Week 10. The Trojans quarterback, Caleb Williams, could not contain his emotions after a great showdown against Washington.

Williams, who won the Heisman Award last season, was expected to be the undefeated favorite for the award this season as well.

Despite kick-starting the season with a bang, the last few games have been terrible for the quarterback. Williams' bad performance started during USC's loss to Notre Dame, after which they lost to Utah before securing a win against California.

But in week 10, Caleb Williams found himself in a tough spot once again, as he burst out in tears after the final whistle of the game against Washington.

Despite his best effort and putting up 312 passing yards and 3 TD passes, USC lost 42-52, bringing an end to their hopes of making it to the college football playoffs. After the game, a video of Caleb Williams sobbing uncontrollably went viral on social media.

However, fans of the Trojans were still calling him out in frustration. One fan even called him a:

"Drama queen"

Here are a few more reactions of fans who witnessed the USC quarterback in tears:

After a string of weak performances, it looked like Williams was finally back in his form, making sure to capture every opportunity against the Huskies.

The previous week's win over California did act as a boost to his confidence. However, it did not prove to be enough, as now their hopes of a Pac-12 conference title have come to a crushing end.

Caleb Williams and his team could not pull through against the Washington Huskies

From the start of the first quarter, both teams were on the same level of performance. By the end of the first half, the Huskies had the lead with a 35-28 score. But USC made a comeback in the third quarter, with Caleb Williams finding Brenden Rice with a TD pass.

Washington v USC

Both teams were tied at the end of the third quarter. However, the fourth quarter saw the momentum shift in favor of the Washington Huskies. After a 43-yard field goal by Grady Gross, Dillon Johnson made a touchdown, with Gross hitting the extra point to secure the Huskies' nine-game winning streak.