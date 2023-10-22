Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans lost for the second straight week in the Pac-12, falling to the Utah Utes 34-32 on Saturday. With the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and projected No. 1 NFL draft pick failing to impress again, Fox Sports 1 analyst Emmanuel Acho gave him stunning "business" advice, advising Williams to sit out the rest of the season.

Acho is known for his hot takes in the football world, and he ruffles feathers with what he says. What he asked Williams to do is something that could anger a lot of USC fans.

Emmanuel Acho asked Caleb Williams to sit out the rest of the season through a post on X (Twitter).

"With National Championship hopes gone, Caleb Williams should consider sitting out the rest of the season. The Heisman is a long shot, CFB Playoffs are even less likely, and he won’t play in the bowl game. The risk of playing FAR outweighs the reward. Business decision," Acho tweeted.

USC (6-2, 4-1 Pac-12) suffered its first conference defeat of the season against the Utes on Saturday. The Trojans have tumbled from No. 10 two weeks ago to No. 24.

Meanwhile, with No. 5 Washington Huskies (7-0, 4-0) rolling in the Pac-12, USC's hopes of getting to the College Football Playoff look dim. The teams meet on Nov. 4 in Los Angeles.

Williams might even heed the advice. But fans won't want their star QB to sit out for any reason, let alone to preserve himself for the NFL draft, even if he gets picked first.

Caleb Williams hasn't sparkled in the past two weeks. He was 24-for-34 for 256 yards on Saturday, but threw no touchdown passes, although he did score on an 11-yard rush. In a 48-20 blowout loss at Notre Dame a week earlier, Williams was 23-for-37 for one touchdown and three interceptions.

Late charge not enough

The Trojans did not go down without a fight against the Utes. They trailed 28-17 at the end of the third quarter but rallied in the fourth quarter to take a 32-31 lead on Williams' scamper with 1:56 remaining. However, for the second time in the fourth quarter, Williams' two-point conversion pass fell incomplete.

Cole Becker's 38-yard field goal as time expired lifted Utah to the win.

The Trojans will next face the California Golden Bears (3-4, 1-3) on Saturday. But will Williams play that game? The fans will keep a close eye on that.