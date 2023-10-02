Caleb Williams' Heisman contention gets a new competitor in Washington Huskies post-week 5 matchups

USC Trojans starting quarterback Caleb Williams is still the Heisman favorite but the gap is closing. Only one person has ever gone back-to-back winning the Heisman, and through four weeks, it looked like Williams would become the second.

Williams has been playing at a high level, but so too has Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. who has turned the Heisman in a two-horse race.

After Week 5, Caleb Williams is +180 to win, which translates to a 35.7% of winning, while Penix Jr. is +380 which translates to a 20.8% chance of winning. The next closest competitor is Quinn Ewers and Bo Nix tied for third at +900.

Entering the season, Williams' Heisman odds were around +500 and have continued to drop with each week as he continues to have success.

Caleb Williams' 2023 season

Caleb Williams has been dominant through five weeks as he helped lead the USC Trojans to a 5-0 record.

On Saturday, Williams and the Trojans went into Colorado and beat the Buffaloes 48-41. In the game, Williams went 30-for-40 for 403 yards, six touchdowns and an interception.

USC's defense has been a problem. However, Williams' performances keep them in the hunt for winning the Pac-12 and possibly finding themselves in a college football playoff spot.

Michael Penix Jr. closing the gap on Caleb Williams

If Caleb Williams does not win the Heisman, Michael Penix Jr. will likely be the reason why.

The Huskies improved to 5-0 on Saturday as Washington won 31-24 on the road against Arizona. In the win, Penix Jr. was 30-for-40 for 363 yards but did not throw for one touchdown pass.

This season, Penix Jr. is 133-for-178 for 1,999 yards, 16 touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Fans will get to see USC and Washington faceoff on Nov. 4 as the Huskies travel to play the Trojans. If both teams remain undefeated, that game could very well determine the Pac-12 and the Heisman.

