Caleb Williams Heisman Trophy Odds after Week 10 of College Football

Caleb Williams is almost certain not to win the Heisman Trophy in 2023, with the USC Trojans (7-3, 5-2 Pac-12) season coming off the rails after their 48-20 defeat to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Week 7.

What followed was a humiliating 34-32 loss to the Utah Utes in Week 8, a 50-49 victory by the skin of their teeth to Cal in Week 9 and a heartbreaking 52-42 defeat to the No. 5 Washington Huskies on Saturday. This meant the Trojans dropped off the AP Top 25 for the first time under coach Lincoln Riley.

After Week 10, Caleb Williams is placed at the 12th spot among the favorites to win the coveted Heisman Trophy, according to the bookies. Currently, the Trojans quarterback has odds of +1200 to win the highest individual accolade in college football.

The nation witnessed some sad images on Saturday, as the stand-out signal caller was seen crying after an excellent personal performance that ended in a 10-point loss to the Huskies. The defeat all but ensures the Trojans drop out of contention for the Pac-12 championship game.

The player could be seen being comforted by his mom after the game while she covered his face to afford him some privacy.

Caleb Williams: 2023 Heisman Trophy odds updated

Williams sits 12th on the list of favorites to win the prestigious award and can be discarded as a real contender for the Heisman this year.

The heaviest favorites for the Heisman Trophy are Washington's Michael Penix Jr. with odds of +150 and Oregon's Bo Nix with odds of +190. Outside contenders are Florida State's Jordan Travis, LSU's Jayden Daniels and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy.

Currently, Williams ranks closer to players like Ohio State's Kyle McCord, North Carolina's Drake Maye and Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel.

Caleb Williams 2023 season by the numbers

To be clear, Williams still commands one of the best offenses in the country, with the Trojans scoring more than 40 points in eight out of ten games they've played this year.

Williams has thrown for 2958 yards, with 28 touchdown passes and four interceptions in the season. His quarterback rating stands at 83.2, while he has a completion percentage of 65.5%.

Last night, against the Huskies, he threw for 312 yards and had three touchdown passes while recording a rushing touchdown. The Trojans wasted another epic Williams effort with a defensive performance that allowed the Huskies 300 rushing yards.

Williams outdueled the winning quarterback and Heisman Trophy favorite, Michael Penix, who had only 256 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Penix also had one rushing touchdown and one interception.

What's left for Caleb Williams and the Trojans in 2023?

The CFP No. 20 Trojans face Bo Nix's No. 6 Oregon Ducks (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12, No. 6 CFP) in Week 11 before closing the season against the CFP No. 19 UCLA Bruins (6-3, 3-3 Pac-12) on Nov. 18.