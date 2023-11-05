"Caleb Williams overrated" chants catch instant fire online as USC gets handed a frustrating loss by Washington in Week 10

"Caleb Williams overrated" became a rallying cry for Twitter users, as the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner is getting blamed for being unable to lead his team to victory over the Huskies. Michael Penix and Washington saw off a difficult challenge as they dispatched the USC Trojans 52-42. Admittedly, it is hard to blame a quarterback who just threw for 312 yards, with three touchdown passes.

Fan accounts easily jumped on the "Caleb Williams overrated" bandwagon after the USC Trojans fell to the Washington Huskies in a Pac-12 thriller:

What most easily fired up the "Caleb Williams overrated" crowd were images of the star signal-caller crying on the sidelines after the disheartening defeat to the Huskies:

Some members of the "Caleb Williams overrated" crowd believe he's been a bust even since his Oklahoma days:

Some fans were quick to point out how Williams had a great night in regards to his performance:

Some fans thought a middle ground was necessary, pointing out that he's neither overrated nor the best talent in the history of the sport:

Some fans thought that whoever took this shot at Williams, is someone who doesn't watch the games very much:

The USC Trojans fell to Washington: Is there any truth to the "Caleb Williams overrated" chant?

There isn't any truth to calling Caleb Williams overrated. The player has proven to be a stand-out player and had arguably had a better game than winning quarterback Michael Penix.

Williams threw for 312 yards, with three passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown, and had a 73% completion rate. He is the consensus first-overall pick by all the analysts of the sport, because of his once-in-a-generation kind of talent. Caleb Williams was let down by his defense, a problem USC needs to fix for next year.

Michael Penix had 256 passing yards, with two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. He also allowed one interception. In a matchup of this caliber, this is a very good performance, but it doesn't reach the level of Williams'. It will be fun to watch this rivalry translate into the NFL.