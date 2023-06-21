Caleb Williams' PlayStation NIL deal: USC QB joins elite list with LeBron James, Ja’Marr Chase and CeeDee Lamb as fellow playmakers

Caleb Williams continues to take advantage of the NIL era. The USC Trojans quarterback, who already has deals with the Athletic Brewing Company, Fanatics, Neutrogena, AT&T, Beats by Dre and AC+ION Water, has become the latest PlayStation Playmaker, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

Nakos reported:

"Smith & Company vice president Cody Boulware confirmed the partnership to On3. Established in February, the PlayStation campaign has partnered with athletes, creators, gamers and artists."

"The first class of Playmakers included LeBron James, actor and comedian King Bach and NFL players Ja’Marr Chase and CeeDee Lamb. Williams is the first college athlete to join the initiative.

"As part of the agreement, he recently promoted PlayStation on his Instagram story. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner also received a PlayStation VR2 and PS5."

Williams has an On3 NIL Valuation of $2.6 million. He is currently projected to be the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

How has Caleb Williams performed in his college career?

Caleb Williams joined the Oklahoma Sooners as a five-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He took over as the starting quarterback midway through his true freshman season.

He made 11 appearances and seven starts, finishing with 1,912 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions. Williams completed 64.5% of his passes while adding 442 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He was named to the second-team All-Big 12.

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - Tulane v USC

Following the season, Williams joined the USC Trojans via the transfer portal, reuniting him with his former Sooners coach Lincoln Riley. In his first season with the Trojans, he threw for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns and five interceptions. Williams completed 66.6% of his passes while running for 382 yards and 10 touchdowns on 113 carries.

He won the Heisman Trophy and was also named a unanimous All-American, Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-Pac 12.

Is Caleb Williams deserving of the hype surrounding him?

Heading into his third year of college football, Caleb Williams is projected to be the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner is the early favorite to join former Ohio State Buckeyes running back Archie Griffin as the only player to win the award twice.

Furthermore, Williams has earned comparisons to NFL QBs like Patrick Mahomes and Andrew Luck.

While every player has the risk of winding up a bust, the USC Trojans quarterback seems to be as close to a sure thing as a player can be, particularly at the game's most important position.

Williams appears to be the type of talent that can turn a franchise around once he enters the NFL.

