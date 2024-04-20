 Caleb Williams' unique pre-draft journey interrupted by Tokyo trip with girlfriend: Report

Caleb Williams' pre-draft process has been an interesting and unique one, catching a lot of attention. The quarterback is projected to be the first overall pick by the Chicago Bears in the upcoming draft later this month. Nonetheless, the quarterback has stepped away from his pre-draft training.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reports that Caleb Williams has interrupted his pre-draft training to take a vacation to Tokyo with his girlfriend. Pelissero mentioned that the quarterback has essentially completed all of his planned activities for the offseason ahead of the draft.

"Williams has proceeded through the pre-draft process, unlike any other prospect,’ Tom Pelissero wrote. He doesn't have an agent, leaning instead on his own team.”

“He paused pre-draft training to go to Tokyo with his girlfriend. He met with teams and measured at the combine, but passed on standard medical testing. He took only one visit, to the Bears. The unconventional process wasn't unexpected.”

Further criticism and scrutiny for Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams has been under intense scrutiny and criticism right from his days in college football. Projected as the first pick in the upcoming draft, this didn't get any better. The quarterback has come under criticism again due to his trip to Japan with his girlfriend shortly before the draft.

A lot of fans have criticized Williams' decision to go on the holiday trip to the Asian country less than two weeks before the 2024 NFL Draft. To many, it's considered an act of gross indiscipline and lack of focus, which they believe could hurt his professional career despite his talent.

Nonetheless, the quarterback has never been moved by the crowd noise all through his college years. It doesn’t seem like he would be ahead of his transition to the professional stage.

Heading to the draft without an agent

Caleb Williams will be heading to the draft without an agent. Instead, his father Carl Williams will handle the contract process.

“Caleb's father, Carl -- a successful businessman, including in the athletic training space -- has done things differently since Caleb was young, with the singular goal of preparing his son to be the No. 1 pick,” Tom Pelissero wrote.

“They've clearly defined the goals, are very intentional about achieving them and aren't concerned about looking selfish or different from everyone else."

Without a doubt, Caleb Williams is expected to be the No. 1 in the 2024 NFL Draft for the Chicago Bears and this will continue to place him under the microscope. It is to be seen how his professional career turns out following a successful tenure in college football.

